UK DUP tourism VAT demands

Following the June 8 UK election, the Conservative party is negotiating an alliance with the Northern Ireland Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to form the next government.

The DUP’s election manifesto included a call for a VAT cut for the tourism sector. Northern Ireland has long maintained that its (UK) 20% tourism VAT rate is highly uncompetitive compared to Ireland’s reduced 9%.

This demand has long been rejected by the UK government which controls UK-wide policy under EU VAT laws. However, following Brexit, Northern Ireland will be free to claim a reduced regional tourism rate. This could mean the break-up of the UK VAT regime - triggering potential tax competition between the north and south in Ireland, and between the UK countries.