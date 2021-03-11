UK-EU export declarations after Brexit

As the UK has now left the EU VAT and Customs Union, export declarations are now required for goods moving between the two. Only resident businesses may make export declarations – meaning you may require a indirect customs representative to provide their UK or EU EORI. Note, for the UK, they should be completed and submitted in advance of the goods actually arriving at major roll on roll off ports.

Read our exporting goods GB to EU or our exporting goods EU to GB guides. Getting customs clearance can be complicated. It is recommended to hire a transporter or customs agent to make the export declaration and get your goods through UK customs.

Export declaration contents

Completing an export declaration will be done on either CDS (Customs Declaration Service) or CHIEFs. You will need an EU or GB EORI number, including XI EORI if a movement under the Northern Ireland Protocol. It should include the following information:

customs procedure code

commodity code

your declaration unique consignment reference which is the main reference number that links declarations