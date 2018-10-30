UK freezes VAT registration threshold till 2022
- Oct 30, 2018 | Richard Asquith
The UK Chancellor today announced that the £85,000 annual VAT registration threshold will be frozen for a further two years.
There is already a 2-year freeze in place until 2020. So this new extension will last until April 2022.
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara