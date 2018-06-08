UK HMRC construction sector VAT fraud

HMRC launched a consultation on 7 June on the introduction of the reverse charge to halve an estimated £100million in fraud in the construction sector. The measure will hit up to 150,000 businesses with significant new administrative burdens and cash flow tightening. Fraudsters are believed to regularly charge and receive VAT on their invoices, but fail to declare and pay it to HMRC.Organised criminal gangs fraudulently take over, or create new, shell companies to steal VAT whilst operating alongside actual construction services. This is commonly referred to as 'missing trader' fraud.

HRMC proposes reverse charge to save £404m over four years