Is EU VAT a regressive tax?

Is Value Added Tax a regressive tax – meaning the less well off pay a more than proportionate amount of their income on it? Well, yes, of course it is since it is generally levied at a single, standard rate for most goods and services irrespective of the ability of the consumer to pay. However, EU governments' interventions with the use of reduced and zero VAT rates on essentials have transformed the majority of EU VAT regimes into progressive tax systems according to the European Commission (EC).

UK ONS says VAT is regressive

The UK’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) published on the 8 April its finding that VAT partially contributes to the country’s widening income inequality, as measured by the Gini co-efficient. This is a popular measure of income differences across household incomes (income before welfare payments and tax). The ONS says the UK's Gini Coefficient has risen from just over 42% in 1977 to 50% (equivalised original income) The ONS points to indirect taxes, like VAT, changes over the years as directly raising the UK’s Gini inequality coefficient by 2%. This has included raising the UK standard VAT rate from 8% in 1977 to today’s 20%

EC says the majority of EU countries have progressive VAT regimes