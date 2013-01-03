UK lowers VAT liability threshold on small parcels

The UK has lowered the threshold for charging VAT on small gifts imported into the UK from outside of the EU. From 1 January 2013, gifts between private individuals may only be sent VAT-free if they are under the value of £36 per package. Previously, the limit had been £40.

The adjustment to the UK VAT threshold has been made by the UK VAT authority, HM Revenue and Customs. It has arisen to an annual adjustment for fluctuations between the GBP and Euro currencies.