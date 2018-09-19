VATLive > Blog > EU VAT > UK Making Tax Digital pilot goes public - Avalara

UK Making Tax Digital pilot goes public

  • Sep 19, 2018 | Richard Asquith
The UK’s HRMC has confirmed the next-stage plans for its Making Tax Digital (MTD) for VAT pilot. The pilot is aimed at helping develop filing solutions to ensure businesses are ready to file returns on the new HMRC API platform from 1 April 2019.

So far, the pilot has been closed just to software developers and selected invited tax payers. This is to enable a range of solutions to be developed by software providers for the marketplace. Avalara’s MTD software has been tested successfully with HMRC.

In October, the pilot will be opened to a public beta phase. This will enable any tax payer to test the new service functionality, and file their returns. This will include sole traders, but exclude until further notice:

  • Companies in VAT Groups or Divisions
  • Charities
  • Businesses trading in the EU or beyond
  • Annual VAT returns
  • Businesses which pay VAT on account
  • Partnerships
  • Tax payers not up-to-date with their VAT returns

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara