UK Making Tax Digital VAT consultation

The UK has released draft regulations for consultation and draft VAT notice for the April 2019 launch of Making Tax Digital (MTD) VAT. A pilot for tax payers, agents and software providers is scheduled to start in April 2018.

MTD is an ambitious programme to digitize tax records and reporting for businesses and individuals for VAT, Corporation Tax and Income Tax. Its aim is to help taxpayers calculate and report their tax right, which many businesses struggle with.

VAT is the first tax to be mandated for MTD, and would apply from April 2019 for all businesses over the annual VAT threshold.

The MTD VAT includes two principle changes: