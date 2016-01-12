UK MOSS VAT update

The UK’s HMRC has produced new guidance for ‘micro-businesses’ for compliance with the 2015 EU VAT changes on digital services. The aim is to help such businesses – below the UK’s VAT registration threshold of £82,000 per annum - understand their obligations and reduce their compliance burden.

1 Location of consumer for VAT

One of the most onerous burdens of the new rules introduced in January 2015 is the requirement to charge the VAT rate of the country of any EU customer. Cross-border digital services providers to EU consumers are now required to collect at least two pieces of non-conflicting location data to verify this. For the smallest traders, often reliant of their market platforms, this is not practical. HMRC has now said that providers can instead use their ‘best judgment’ in identifying the location of their EU customers. This would mean just one piece of location data.

2 Exemption for hobbies