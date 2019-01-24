UK MTD pilot open to VAT groups
Jan 24, 2019
HMRC has extended the Making Tax Digital for VAT pilot to members of VAT Groups.
MTD will require over 1 million businesses above the £85,000 VAT registration threshold to record and file their UK VAT returns from 1 April 2019. This includes submitted their 9-box VAT returns directly from accounting software or enabled spreadsheets to HMRC’s API-enabled platform. The pilot testing started last Spring 2018, initially for accounting software providers. It was opened to the public in October 2018.
The following VAT registered businesses remain excluded:
- are part of a VAT Division
- are based overseas
- are a trust
- are a not for profit organisation that is not set up as a company
- submit annual returns
- make VAT payments on account
