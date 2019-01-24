VATLive > Blog > EU VAT > UK MTD pilot open to VAT groups

UK MTD pilot open to VAT groups

  • Jan 24, 2019 | Richard Asquith
HMRC has extended the Making Tax Digital for VAT pilot to members of VAT Groups.

MTD will require over 1 million businesses above the £85,000 VAT registration threshold to record and file their UK VAT returns from 1 April 2019. This includes submitted their 9-box VAT returns directly from accounting software or enabled spreadsheets to HMRC’s API-enabled platform. The pilot testing started last Spring 2018, initially for accounting software providers. It was opened to the public in October 2018.

The following VAT registered businesses remain excluded:

  • are part of a VAT Division
  • are based overseas
  • are a trust
  • are a not for profit organisation that is not set up as a company
  • submit annual returns
  • make VAT payments on account

