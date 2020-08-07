UK Northern Ireland Brexit customs Trader Support Service

The UK government has today launched a digital customs declarations service, ‘Trader Support Service’ for businesses moving goods from Northern Ireland (NI) to the rest of the UK (Great Britain or GB). This will help produce much of the paperwork required following the UK leaving the EU Customs Union on 31 December 2020. The Northern Ireland Brexit VAT regime will be different, too, as it takes up a dual position in the UK and EU VAT systems post-Brexit.

Only partial customs automation on GB to NI

The service will only be partially digital, self-help automated customs system. It will serve as an interface with HMRC's CHIEF / CDS customs declarations systems. It will be able to collect, refine and scan data supplied to help identify key information for the customs declarations. There will also be a call centre help service.

The UK investment will ease concerns for businesses, many of whom have never had to complete customs paperwork prior to Brexit. But it only covers one-side of the border – EU controls are still to be clarified. And even with this free service, businesses will have to devout time to upskilling on the requirements. It does not cover the rest of the world requirements.

Timing will be a challenge. This new Service is promised for September; a huge ask for a major IT project. UK government officials do not expect to publish full details of how Northern Ireland's borders will work until the autumn, once they have been agreed with the EU.

Northern Ireland Trader Support Service

The free-to-use Trader Support Service (TSS) will be a complete custom import and safety and security declarations online portal. This will help businesses having to complete paperwork on the movements between GB and NI (see below). The UK government has stated there will be no new paperwork on movements of goods from NI to GB by NI businesses. Businesses still face costly paperwork to move animal and plant goods across the Irish Sea.

Northern Ireland to GB customs requirements

The latest details of customs requirements on goods movements are as follows: