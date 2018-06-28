UK Parliament criticises slow progress on online VAT fraud

Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has today highlighted ongoing weaknesses in HMRC’s fight against online retailers failing to properly declare and pay up to £1.5billion in VAT on sales on major marketplaces. Many of the fraudulent e-retailers originate from China.

HMRC needs greater powers to break the stubborn levels of VAT fraud. They need the right to more easily seize the stocks of fraudulent e-retailers. Following the examples of many countries in South America with similar major VAT problems, the UK could require marketplaces to withhold the VAT element of payments to its online merchants. The marketplaces would then pay the VAT directly to HMRC – known as ‘split payments’.”