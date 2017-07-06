UK VAT splitting update
- Jul 6, 2017 | Richard Asquith
The UK’s HMRC has added a new tax avoidance arrangement to its list of prohibited schemes. Labelled number 38 in HMRC’s list, this concerns attempt to avoid VAT registration and properly charge UK VAT at 20%.
HMRC is targeting splitting of invoices for single transactions. This includes where multiple suppliers are used for a single supply. HMRC has indicated that it will review such scenarios to detect if some/all the suppliers are creating the structure to keep their turnover.
Need help with your UK VAT compliance?
Researching UK VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade.
Total results : 4
Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?
UK VAT Guide - Avalara
North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara
US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses