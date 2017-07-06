UK VAT splitting update

The UK’s HMRC has added a new tax avoidance arrangement to its list of prohibited schemes. Labelled number 38 in HMRC’s list, this concerns attempt to avoid VAT registration and properly charge UK VAT at 20%.

HMRC is targeting splitting of invoices for single transactions. This includes where multiple suppliers are used for a single supply. HMRC has indicated that it will review such scenarios to detect if some/all the suppliers are creating the structure to keep their turnover.