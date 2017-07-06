VATLive > Blog > EU VAT > UK VAT splitting update - Avalara

UK VAT splitting update

  • Jul 6, 2017 | Richard Asquith
The UK’s HMRC has added a new tax avoidance arrangement to its list of prohibited schemes.  Labelled number 38 in HMRC’s list, this concerns attempt to avoid VAT registration and properly charge UK VAT at 20%.

HMRC is targeting splitting of invoices for single transactions.  This includes where multiple suppliers are used for a single supply.  HMRC has indicated that it will review such scenarios to detect if some/all the suppliers are creating the structure to keep their turnover.

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara