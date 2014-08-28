UK struggles against Irish and German tourism tax subsidies

New statistics on Irish tourism job creation and visitor numbers have underlined the benefits from its reduced VAT rate of 9% on tourism services compared to the UK’s 20% rate. Figures issued last week estimate that Ireland’s 2011 reduction in its VAT on hotels, restaurants and entertainment from 23% to 9% (the UK levies 20% on similar services.) has created over 30,000 new jobs. Irish tourist visitors rose 10% in the first half of 2014 compared to a rise in the UK’s of 8%. Ireland cut its tourism VAT to 9% in 2011 in a short term move which has stuck.

The UK rejected a tourism VAT rate cut this year.

Germany, which offers similar tourism tax breaks as Ireland, overtook the UK last year in terms of number of visitor.