UK resists VAT rise on energy measures till at least 2016

Following the 4 June 2015 ECJ ruling on the UK’s 5% VAT rate on energy saving expenditure, HMRC has confirmed that it will not act until at least 2016.

The ruling against the UK was for its use of the reduced UK VAT rate on supplies of domestic measures to help cut carbon emissions. Such expenditure covered the installation of solar panels or energy-efficient boilers. The European Court of Justice held that since such expenditure was not entitled to the reduced rate, as per Appendix III of the VAT Directive, the UK would have to raise the rate to the standard 20%.

In addition, the ECJ found that the justification for the reduced rate could not be granted under the social policy exemption since the reduction did not apply equally to everyone.