UK tourism VAT review

Today’s UK Spring Statement included an announcement of a consultation around Northern Ireland cutting its 20% tourism VAT rate to match Ireland’s 9%.

This was an election manifesto promise of the DUP, which is now in a power sharing arrangement with the Conservative government. As part of the DUP 'confidence and supply' deal, the Conservatives committed to review tourism VAT.

This demand has long been rejected by the UK government which controls UK-wide policy under EU VAT laws. However, following Brexit, Northern Ireland will be free to claim a reduced regional tourism rate. This could mean the break-up of the unified UK VAT regime – triggering potential tax competition between the north and south in Ireland, and between the UK countries. Scotland already controls the independent setting of income tax rates, which it recently raised on higher earners above the UK rate.