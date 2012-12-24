UK VAT exemption refused for commercial education

In the UK, the provision of education is deemed to be VAT exempt. This means providers suffer input VAT, but do not have to charge output VAT on their services. In this case, involving appellant was providing IT and English as a foreign language service, both on a B2B and B2C basis. It was including in the list of organisations providing preparatory education for degrees. On this basis, it attempted to claim that it was exempt from VAT under the UK VAT Act.