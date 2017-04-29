UK VAT rises ruled out ahead of elections

Both the governing Conservatives and main opposition Labour party today ruled out future rises in VAT ahead of June’s election.

The UK has enjoyed a dwindling government deficit since the 10%+ of the financial crises, but still faces a challenge to balance the books. The 2015 elections pledge of the Conservatives not to raise VAT, employee taxes or income taxes has left the current government restricted in its options to tackle the rump of the deficit. So today's commitment on VAT is a surprise.