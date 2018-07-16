UK votes to not rejoin EU VAT regime post Brexit

On 16 July, the UK Parliament voted to amend the Brexit Customs Paper to ensure the UK does not remain within the EU VAT regime post Brexit. Aside from meaning the UK will exit the VAT regime, the amendment could raise questions over a hard Northern Ireland border.

The amendment, won by 3 votes (303 vs 300), was one of four put forward by the hard Brexit European Research Group (ERG) of the UK's Conservative party. It means: the UK will not attempt to collect EU VAT on behalf of other EU states; enjoy many cross border trade VAT simplifications; nor remain subject to European Court of Justice rulings on indirect tax.

Following the other amendments, it will be unclear how the 'Chequers' proposed facilitated customs arrangement would be legal for HMRC to enforce.