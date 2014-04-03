Ukraine passes law to offer bonds in lieu of VAT refunds
- Apr 3, 2014 | Richard Asquith
As reported last year, Ukraine is advancing with an initiative to issue government bonds to taxable persons owed VAT refunds.
The bonds will have a five year maturity, and pay an interest coupon. They will be issued to companies or taxable individuals due repayments prior to January 2014. The will also be dependent on a full tax office audit.
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara