Ukraine passes law to offer bonds in lieu of VAT refunds

  • Apr 3, 2014 | Richard Asquith
As reported last year, Ukraine is advancing with an initiative to issue government bonds to taxable persons owed VAT refunds.

The bonds will have a five year maturity, and pay an interest coupon. They will be issued to companies or taxable individuals due repayments prior to January 2014. The will also be dependent on a full tax office audit.

