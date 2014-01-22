Ukraine updates VAT registration procedures

The Ukrainian government has issued further guidance on the new procedures for a Ukrainian VAT registration that came into place on 1 January 2014.

The new guidance covers the processes and rules for voluntary VAT registrations for businesses operating below the current compulsory annual registration threshold. There is no lower turnover limit to the voluntary registration process. Registrations may either by online or through the traditional paper applications.

Companies no longer have to keep paper copies of their taxable status certificate. Instead, such details are freely available on the state's information portal. Any existing paper tax certificates are still valid, but should be returned once any company can log onto the portal and verify their details as correct.