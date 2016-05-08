United Arab Emirates VAT 2018

As the UAE prepares to launch VAT, the Ministry of Finance has issued further guidelines on its structure.

The main proposals (subject to further change) are below:

Potential launch date 1 January 2017

5% VAT rate

VAT will be levied on most goods and services

Exemptions for some foodstuffs, health and social care services

The VAT registration threshold for businesses has yet to be set

Reporting will be online

Immediate cash repayments will be available for VAT credits

Tourists will be subject to the new VAT on their local purchases

Businesses sending representatives to the UAE will be able to reclaim any VAT suffered

Government bodies and services will be exempted

The UAE is part of the six-country Gulf Cooperation Council. All the countries have agreed to implement a harmonized VAT regime in 2018. The GCC countries are: Qatar, Saudi Arabia