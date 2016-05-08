VATLive > Blog > VAT > United Arab Emirates VAT 2018 - Avalara

United Arab Emirates VAT 2018

  • May 8, 2016 | Richard Asquith
As the UAE prepares to launch VAT, the Ministry of Finance has issued further guidelines on its structure.

The main proposals (subject to further change) are below:

  • Potential launch date 1 January 2017
  • 5% VAT rate
  • VAT will be levied on most goods and services
  • Exemptions for some foodstuffs, health and social care services
  • The VAT registration threshold for businesses has yet to be set
  • Reporting will be online
  • Immediate cash repayments will be available for VAT credits
  • Tourists will be subject to the new VAT on their local purchases
  • Businesses sending representatives to the UAE will be able to reclaim any VAT suffered
  • Government bodies and services will be exempted

The UAE is part of the six-country Gulf Cooperation Council. All the countries have agreed to implement a harmonized VAT regime in 2018. The GCC countries are: Qatar, Saudi Arabia

Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara