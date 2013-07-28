Update on French electronic invoices

Below is an update on the proposed rules for businesses (resident and non-resident) wishing to issue electronic French VAT invoices.

This guidance is based on the 2012 3rd Finance Act which included provisions to bring the French VAT compliance regime in line with the EU 2nd Directive on e-Invoices. This provided the rules for e-invoices to be implemented by all member states on 1 January 2013. The aim is to give equal legality to e-invoices as paper invoices.