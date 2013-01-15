Update on the rules for conference organisers in South Africa

The South African VAT authorities have issued a new instruction on the VAT obligations of foreign traders organising conferences and live events. Key points include:

companies must notify the South African tax authorities within 20 days of the commencement of trade, which includes employing staff

to register for VAT, companies must provide basic company information (Memorandum and Articles of Association), details and copy passports for Directors, and proof of the plan to trade

foreign companies must appoint a local VAT agent

single events do generally not constitute an on-going trade, and therefore VAT registration and compliance is not required

organisers must open a local bank account for the processing of in-country payments and currency, and this is a pre-condition to receiving a South African VAT number