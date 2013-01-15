Update on the rules for conference organisers in South Africa
- Jan 15, 2013 | Richard Asquith
The South African VAT authorities have issued a new instruction on the VAT obligations of foreign traders organising conferences and live events. Key points include:
- companies must notify the South African tax authorities within 20 days of the commencement of trade, which includes employing staff
- to register for VAT, companies must provide basic company information (Memorandum and Articles of Association), details and copy passports for Directors, and proof of the plan to trade
- foreign companies must appoint a local VAT agent
- single events do generally not constitute an on-going trade, and therefore VAT registration and compliance is not required
- organisers must open a local bank account for the processing of in-country payments and currency, and this is a pre-condition to receiving a South African VAT number
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara