US Louisiana taxes foreign sellers

Louisiana has become the latest U.S. state to impose sales tax collections obligations on foreign (remote or out-of-state) sellers.

From 1 July 2020, non-resident sellers from around the world are obliged to register with the Louisiana Sales and Use Tax Commission if they pass the local sales thresholds:

Gross revenue of more than $100,000

200 or more sales in Louisiana in the current or previous calendar year

This is based on the Economic Nexus rules, established in the South Dakota vs Wayfair 2018 Supreme Court Ruling. This brought in sellers into the sales tax net even if they had no physical represent or nexus in the state – the old rules.

The new rules also bring in marketplace facilitators. They too are liable to collect sales taxes on behalf of their sellers if their turnover (including their remote sellers incomes on the platform) exceeds either of the above two thresholds.

The current sales tax rate in Louisiana is 4.5%.