VATLive > Blog > VAT > Vanuatu hikes VAT to 15% - Avalara

Vanuatu hikes VAT to 15%

  • Jan 4, 2018 | Richard Asquith
Vanuatu hikes VAT to 15%

The South Pacific island nation of Vanuatu has raised VAT from 12.5% to 15% from 1 January 2018.

VAT was introduced in 1998 at 25%, and is administered by the Customs and Revenue Service.  It is modelled on the New Zealand GST regime, which has similarly increased its consumption tax to 15%.

Click for free VAT info

Latest news
Vanuatu hikes VAT to 15%
January 4, 2018

The South Pacific island nation of Vanuatu has raised VAT from 12.5% to 15% from 1 January 2018. VAT was introduced in 1998 at 25%,...
Read more
Vanuatu overhauls VAT administration
July 27, 2014

The South West Pacific state of Vanuatu has re-organised its Value Added Tax administration. The changes in the Inland Revenue function are designed to help...
Read more
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara