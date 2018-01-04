Vanuatu hikes VAT to 15%
- Jan 4, 2018 | Richard Asquith
The South Pacific island nation of Vanuatu has raised VAT from 12.5% to 15% from 1 January 2018.
VAT was introduced in 1998 at 25%, and is administered by the Customs and Revenue Service. It is modelled on the New Zealand GST regime, which has similarly increased its consumption tax to 15%.
Latest news
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara