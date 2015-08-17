VAT Forum International School on Indirect Taxation

In collaboration with at least 25 VAT experts from about 17 European countries who will lead the workshops, discussions and seminars. This year's 16th School is sponsored by Avalara.

The School is designed for people who already have experience in international VAT and have sufficient knowledge of their national VAT system.

What is the aim of the International School on Indirect Taxation?

The aim of the International School on Indirect Taxation is to provide a forum for people who are responsible for international VAT within a company or group of companies.

During the International School Summit, participants can meet and talk to VAT experts from different European countries and other people responsible for VAT in major companies. The International School Summit is a premier networking event. All participants will receive extensive documentation and an information binder.