VAT Forum International School on Indirect Taxation
- Aug 17, 2015 | Richard Asquith
Content covered
- In-depth VAT analyses
- VAT seminars
- discussion sessions
- focused workshop sessions
When are where?
28, 29, 30 September, 1 and 2 October 2015
Crowne Plaza Hotel, Antwerp
Direct express bus from Brussels airport to the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Antwerp.
Who should attend the International School on Indirect Taxation?
The School is designed for people who already have experience in international VAT and have sufficient knowledge of their national VAT system.
What is the aim of the International School on Indirect Taxation?
The aim of the International School on Indirect Taxation is to provide a forum for people who are responsible for international VAT within a company or group of companies.
During the International School Summit, participants can meet and talk to VAT experts from different European countries and other people responsible for VAT in major companies. The International School Summit is a premier networking event. All participants will receive extensive documentation and an information binder.
Participation options
It is possible to attend the International School Summit from Monday to Friday, from Monday to Wednesday, or from Wednesday to Friday.
Single day or half-day registrations are also possible.
Who are the workshop and seminar leaders?
The following VAT experts will lead workshops and seminars at the international school:
Austria: Thomas Pühringer (Pühringer Tax Consulting GmbH)
Belgium: Patrick Wille, Heidi Deschacht, Els Meynendonckx, Frank Borger, Peter Raes (THE VAT HOUSE), Katrien Robberechts (VAT House Services), Katia Delfín Diaz (OmniVAT)
Czech Republic: Jan Kaucký (RNDr Jan Kaucký)
Germany: Eveline Beer (küffner maunz langer zugmaier)
Greece: Stamatis Papahimonas (A&P - Tax and Finance)
Hungary: Ranetta Petrovácz (Petitum Kft)
Italy: Alessandro Portale (Studio Portale)
Luxembourg: Christophe Plainchamp (Atoz)
Poland: Dorota Baczewska (Independent Tax Advisors Poland)
Portugal: Conceição Gamito (Vieira de Almeida)
Romania: Alina Zarzu (TaxSense)
Slovakia: Milan Vargan (TAX systems)
Spain: Pablo Luján (IVA Consulta), Fernando Matesanz (Spanish VAT Services Asesores SL)
Sweden: Pär Sundberg (Skeppsbron Skatt)
Switzerland: Felix Geiger (VAT Consulting AG)
The Netherlands: Marja van den Oetelaar (Het BTW Advies Kantoor), Raymond Feen (VAT)