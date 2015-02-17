VAT & logistics import gateways into the EU

Recent attention on goods importing, as has been seen in Belgium, will be of interest to those non-EU companies looking to forge channels into the EU. Belgium VAT's special ET 14000 scheme, where import VAT can be deferred onto VAT return filings, rather than by cash payment, no longer require companies to provide a pre-financing guarantee. The economic importance of trade through the Belgian ports such as Antwerp, Bruges-Zeebrugge and Ghent, for example, has been considered vital. Neighbouring Rotterdam is supported already by the Dutch Article 23 facility coupled with the fiscal representative-with-limited-licence scheme allowing non-residents to avoid both VAT registration and import VAT payment.

Clearly, import VAT burdens and logistics costs are strategically relevant to the marketers of non-EU businesses. These expenses, where goods are being shipped DDP (delivered duty paid) can make or break a deal, potentially critical to continued roll-out across Europe.

The facilities available in Belgium and the Netherlands are not fully replicated elsewhere but there are other EU jurisdictions where it is possible to arrange importation with VAT liabilities deferred on to the VAT return, provided certain arrangements are made; Czech Republic, Denmark and Spain are examples.