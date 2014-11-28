VAT rates on 2015 electronic bundled, mixed and composite supplies

Suppliers of bundled or mixed supplies of different types of products or services should be alert to applying the correct VAT rate. For the 2015 EU VAT B2C changes on electronic services this is particularly important.

Bundled VAT rates is the group term for the two different categories of mixed product or service supplies. These help sellers understand which VAT rates they should apply where there are different types of supplies in the same transactions, but subject to different VAT rates. You can review 2015 EU VAT rates here.