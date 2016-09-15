Vietnam Uber to pay VAT

The Vietnamese government has ordered Uber to pay 3% VAT on its taxi services. It will also be required to pay 2% corporation tax. The Finance Ministry concluded that Uber's Dutch entity was acting as a non-resident trader liable to tax on local supplies.

In addition, Uber taxi drivers are required to pay 3% VAT and 1.5% income tax.

Uber services are paid for by credit card in Vietnam. Uber retains 20% of the taxi fares it collects. The Finance Ministry has agreed to allow Uber to settle the VAT and income due by its drivers directly.