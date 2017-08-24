Vietnam VAT 12% proposal
- Aug 24, 2017 | Richard Asquith
The Vietnamese Finance Ministry has proposed rising the VAT rate from 10% to 12%.
If approved, the new rate would apply from 1 January 2019. In addition, there would be a further potential rise to 14% in 2021 according to the proposal.
