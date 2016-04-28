Vietnam VAT changes
- Apr 28, 2016 | Richard Asquith
The Vietnamese General Department for Taxation has clarified two areas for VAT compliance
- Input VAT – there will be no provision for transport input VAT relief if sales agreement or invoice is signed after any export
- VAT on discounts - VAT invoices should be issued where vendors give purchases additional goods or stocks for bulk orders
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara