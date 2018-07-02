Vietnam VAT hike proposal
- Jul 2, 2018 | Richard Asquith
Vietnam’s government is considering a VAT rise from the current 10% standard and 5% reduced rates. The tax rise is required to meet commitments to reduce import tariffs.
There are two proposals under review by the Finance Ministry:
- 1. Raise the standard rate from 10% to 12%, and the reduced rate from 5% to 6%; or
- 2. Consolidate all supplies currently on the two rates at a single, 10% rate.
Vietnam VAT news
Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/apac/vietnam,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/asia/vietnam
Jan-11-2023
Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/apac/vietnam,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/asia/vietnam
Nov-8-2022
UK VAT Guide - Avalara
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/apac/vietnam,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/asia/vietnam
Jul-4-2022
North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara