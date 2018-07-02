VATLive > Blog > VAT > Vietnam VAT hike proposal - Avalara

Vietnam VAT hike proposal

  • Jul 2, 2018 | Richard Asquith
Vietnam VAT hike proposal

Vietnam’s government is considering a VAT rise from the current 10% standard and 5% reduced rates. The tax rise is required to meet commitments to reduce import tariffs.

There are two proposals under review by the Finance Ministry:

  • 1. Raise the standard rate from 10% to 12%, and the reduced rate from 5% to 6%; or
  • 2. Consolidate all supplies currently on the two rates at a single, 10% rate.

Click for free Vietnamese VAT info

Vietnam VAT news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/apac/vietnam,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/asia/vietnam
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/apac/vietnam,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/asia/vietnam
Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/apac/vietnam,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/asia/vietnam
Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara