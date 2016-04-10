Vietnam VAT update
- Apr 10, 2016 | Richard Asquith
Vietnam’s National Assembly has this month approved changes to the VAT laws, including modifications to the import Special Consumption Tax.
The changes include:
- Certain agriculture-related businesses are to become VAT nil-rated, allowing them not to charge VAT, but recover any input VAT suffered
- The period for the application of VAT credits has been shortened from 12 months to the period of the next VAT return declaration
- Mineral exporters are exempted from VAT
- The supply of nursing and care services are exempted from VAT
- Penalty interest on overdue VAT payments has been reduced to 0.03% per day of the VAT due
- Related party transactions incurring the Special Consumption Tax on imports face new rules of determining the taxable base to prevent abusive practices
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara