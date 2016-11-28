Zambia VAT changes
The 2017 Zambian Budget includes a range of VAT changes for implementation from January.
- Withdrawal of the VAT Group regime
- Scraping of right to reclaim pre-registration input VAT incurred up to 3 months before registration
- Requirement to use Electronic Fiscal Devices, which apply real-time VAT calculations and records for government audit
- Loss on input VAT deductions on home electronics and car parts
- Loss of right to reclaim any input VAT on petrol; restrictions on deduction of diesel fuel
