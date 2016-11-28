VATLive > Blog > VAT > Zambia VAT changes - Avalara

Zambia VAT changes

  • Nov 28, 2016 | Richard Asquith
Zambia VAT changes

The 2017 Zambian Budget includes a range of VAT changes for implementation from January.

  • Withdrawal of the VAT Group regime
  • Scraping of right to reclaim pre-registration input VAT incurred up to 3 months before registration
  • Requirement to use Electronic Fiscal Devices, which apply real-time VAT calculations and records for government audit
  • Loss on input VAT deductions on home electronics and car parts
  • Loss of right to reclaim any input VAT on petrol; restrictions on deduction of diesel fuel

Click for free VAT info

Latest news
Angola delays VAT launch to Jul 2019
October 8, 2018

Angola has delayed the introduction of VAT until 1 July 2019. VAT was to be introduced on 1 January 2019, replacing the exiting consumption tax...
Read more
Zambia replaces VAT with Sales Tax 2019
September 30, 2018

The Zambian government has announced in its 2019 Budget on 28 September a withdrawal of its Value Added Tax. Plans in the 2019 Budget include...
Read more
South Africa delays e-services changes to Apr 2019
September 27, 2018

South African plans to update the definition of digital services subject to VAT have been delayed from 1 October 2018 to 1 April 2019. In...
Read more
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara