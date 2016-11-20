Zambia VAT update
- Nov 20, 2016 | Richard Asquith
The 2017 Budget includes a number of proposed changes to the Zambian VAT rules. These include:
- Abolishment of the group VAT scheme
- Restrictions on the right to deduct input VAT on certain pre-registrations costs
- Introduction on new online filings process
- Reduction in the right to deduct input VAT on certain mobile phones, media equipment, fuels and employee housing
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara