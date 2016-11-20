VATLive > Blog > VAT > Zambia VAT update - Avalara

Zambia VAT update

  • Nov 20, 2016 | Richard Asquith
The 2017 Budget includes a number of proposed changes to the Zambian VAT rules. These include:

  • Abolishment of the group VAT scheme
  • Restrictions on the right to deduct input VAT on certain pre-registrations costs
  • Introduction on new online filings process
  • Reduction in the right to deduct input VAT on certain mobile phones, media equipment, fuels and employee housing

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara