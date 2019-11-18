Zimbabwe cuts VAT to 14.5%
- Nov 18, 2019 | Richard Asquith
The Zimbabwean 2020 budget includes a number of proposed changes to the VAT regime:
- A reduction in the VAT rate from 15% to 14.5%
- A rise in the VAT registration threshold from ZWL60,000 to ZWL 1 million per annum
- Extension of VAT collection obligations to non-resident digital, broadcast and telecoms service providers with local customers
- Allowance for the deduction on import VAT on services
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara