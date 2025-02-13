Attend our session

Join our Chief Information Officer, Shahan Parshad, on 10 September at 3:15 p.m. to explore how AI and finance transformation are reshaping tax strategy.

As global tax rules grow more complex, CFOs must rethink how finance teams manage compliance. This session will uncover how AI-driven automation streamlines tax processes, reduces risk, and builds more agile, audit-ready finance operations.

Get a live demo of Avalara VAT Reporting, Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting, and Avalara AvaTax. Connect with our experts, view exclusive content, and discover how Avalara helps global enterprises stay compliant with confidence. And don’t miss your chance to grab Avalara swag!