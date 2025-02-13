EVENT

Meet us at Gartner CFO & Finance Executive Conference 2025

We’re attending Gartner CFO, are you?

The conference brings together senior finance leaders to explore strategies for digital transformation, growth, and the future of finance.

Interested in learning more about how Avalara can help solve these challenges? Connect with us at the event by attending our session, visiting our booth, or booking a 1:1 meeting in advance.

Book a 1:1 meeting with our tax expert

 

Want to dive deeper into your tax challenges or see Avalara in action? Book your 1:1 meeting with our tax expert at the conference, available on 10 or 11 September.

Book 1:1 meeting

Attend our session

 

Join our Chief Information Officer, Shahan Parshad, on 10 September at 3:15 p.m. to explore how AI and finance transformation are reshaping tax strategy.

 

As global tax rules grow more complex, CFOs must rethink how finance teams manage compliance. This session will uncover how AI-driven automation streamlines tax processes, reduces risk, and builds more agile, audit-ready finance operations.

 

Visit our booth

 

Get a live demo of Avalara VAT Reporting, Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting, and Avalara AvaTax. Connect with our experts, view exclusive content, and discover how Avalara helps global enterprises stay compliant with confidence. And don’t miss your chance to grab Avalara swag!

About the speaker

Shahan Parshad's image

Shahan Parshad

Chief Information Officer, Avalara 

 

Shahan leads Avalara’s internal technology strategy, driving innovation, operational efficiency, and AI adoption company wide. Previously, Shahan was CIO at Airtable and VP of Business Technology & Data at Confluent. Shahan also held senior operational roles at Salesforce and was a management consultant at McKinsey & Company.

Avalara Gartner CFO Event

Related resources

GUIDE

Buyers guide to tax compliance automation

Download this guide to learn how automation can reduce risk, boost accuracy, and help you choose the right tax compliance solution for your business.

REPORT

Avalara named a Leader in IDC MarketScape

Avalara has been named a Leader in tax compliance automation for enterprise, SMB, VAT, and e-invoicing.

STUDY

See the Total Economic Impact™ of Avalara

What’s the return on investment for your tax software? Learn the ROI you could see with Avalara by reading the TEI study from Forrester Consulting.

Connect with Avalara

Welcome to Avalara! Can I help you find something?

1