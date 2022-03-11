This policy describes how Avalara and its affiliates (collectively, “we,” “our,” or “us”) and trusted third parties uses cookies and other similar technologies, on our website www.avalara.com (the ”Website”), as well as your preferences and choices related to those technologies. The purpose of this policy is to provide you with information about what cookies are and how they work. It also explains what cookies we use, what they do and how you can control what cookies we use when you visit our website.

1. Our Website

This cookie policy only relates to your use of our Website. Throughout our Website we may link to other websites owned and operated by certain trusted third parties to service advertisements or provide analytical services. These other third-party websites may also use cookies or similar technologies in accordance with their own separate policies. For privacy information relating to these other third-party websites, please consult their policies as appropriate.





2. What Are Cookies?



Cookies are small data files that are stored on your browser or device when you visit our website. Cookies generally contain information such as website preferences, user settings, and browsing history. They help us recognize you and remember things about your device so your interaction with our Website is easy and meaningful.



Cookies may be served by us (“first-party cookies”) or trusted third parties (“third-party cookies”). For example, we use first-party cookies to remember your settings and preferences, such as language and location. We may also use third-party cookies, like Google and Adobe Analytics to help us understand how you are interacting with our Website so that we can improve it.



We also use other technologies, also called pixels, which are small images on a web page or in an email. These technologies help us to:



Track and understand how you use and interact with our Website ;



Tailor our Website to your preferences;



Measure the effectiveness of our promotions and advertisements on third-party websites; and



Otherwise manage and enhance our Website.





3. How We Use Cookies



Cookies play an important role in helping us provide an effective and safe Website. For example, we use these technologies to help us determine the popularity of certain content, improving our Website and user experience, and to better understand your online activity. The cookies we use are grouped by the cookie types below and generally fall into one or more of the following categories:

