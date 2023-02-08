2023 sales tax rates for the United States
|State base rate
|Local range
|Total range
|Alabama
|0%–7%
|0%-7%
|4%-11%
|Alaska
|0%
|0%–7.5%
|0%–7.5%
|Arizona
|5.60%
|0%–5.6%
|5.6%–11.2%
|Arkansas
|6.50%
|0%–5%
|6.5%–11.5%
|California
|6.00%
|0.15%–3%
|7.25%–10.25%
|Colorado
|2.90%
|0%–8.3%
|2.9%–11.2%
|Connecticut
|6.35%
|N/A
|6.35%
|Delaware
|0%
|N/A
|0%–0%
|Florida
|6%
|0%–2%
|6%–8%
|Georgia
|4%
|0%–5%
|4%–9%
|Hawaii
|4%
|0%–0.5%
|4%–4.5%
|Idaho
|6%
|0%–3%
|6%–9%
|Illinois
|6.25%
|0%–4.75%
|6.25%–11%
|Indiana
|7%
|N/A
|7%
|Iowa
|6%
|0%–2%
|6%–8%
|Kansas
|6.50%
|0%–4.1%
|6.5%–10.6%
|Kentucky
|6%
|N/A
|6%
|Louisiana
|4.45%
|0%–7%
|4.45%–11.45%
|Maine
|5.50%
|N/A
|5.50%
|Maryland
|6%
|0%
|6%
|Massachusetts
|5.60%
|N/A
|6.25%
|Michigan
|6%
|6%
|N/A
|Minnesota
|6.88%
|0%–1.5%
|6.875%–8.375%
|Mississippi
|7%
|0%–1%
|7%–8%
|Missouri
|4.23%
|0%–5.875%
|4.225%–10.1%
|Montana
|0%
|N/A
|N/A
|Nebraska
|5.50%
|0%–2%
|5.5%–7.5%
|Nevada
|4.60%
|0%–3.665%
|4.6%–8.265%
|New Hampshire
|0%
|N/A
|N/A
|New Jersey
|6.63%
|N/A
|N/A
|New Mexico
|5.13%
|0%–3.9375%
|5.125%–9.0625%
|New York
|4%
|0%–4.875%
|4%–8.875%
|North Carolina
|4.75%
|0%–2.75%
|4.75%–7.5%
|North Dakota
|5%
|0%–3.5%
|5%–8.5%
|Ohio
|5.75%
|0%–2.25%
|5.75%–8%
|Oklahoma
|4.50%
|0%–7%
|4.5%–11.5%
|Oregon
|0%
|N/A
|0%
|Pennsylvania
|6%
|0%–2.0%
|6.0%–8.0%
|Rhode Island
|7%
|N/A
|7%
|South Carolina
|6%
|0%–3%
|6%–9%
|South Dakota
|4.50%
|0%–2%
|4.5%–6.5%
|Tennessee
|7%
|0%–3%
|7%–10%
|Texas
|6.25%
|0.125%–2%
|6.375%–8.25%
|Utah
|4.70%
|0%–4%
|4.7%–8.7%
|Vermont
|6%
|0%–1%
|6%–7%
|Virginia
|4.30%
|0%–2.7%
|4.3%–7%
|Washington
|6.50%
|0%–3.9%
|6.5%–10.4%
|West Virginia
|6%
|0%–1%
|6%–7%
|Wisconsin
|5%
|0%–0.6%
|5%–5.6%
|Wyoming
|4%
|0%–2%
|4%–6%
Frequently asked questions
Avalara offers state sales tax rate files for free as an entry-level product for companies with basic tax calculation needs.
For companies with more complicated tax rates or larger liability potential, we recommend automating calculation to increase accuracy and improve compliance.
- Visit our state sales tax rate table download page
- Select all the states you’d like to download rate tables for (selected states appear in orange, unselected states appear in blue)
- Click Continue
- Fill out the form and click Download rate tables
- Click the link for each state to begin the download
Sample download, opened in Excel
State tax rate downloads are provided in comma-separated values (CSV) files. They can be opened in a spreadsheet application such as Excel or Google Sheets for direct reference, or converted to a compatible format for uploading into your accounting, ERP, or ecommerce software.
Note: Because the files are downloaded, they do not update automatically. We recommend downloading new tables at least once a month or automating your tax calculation process with a cloud-based solution.
Each state sales tax rate file includes fields for:
State
ZIP Code
Tax Region Name
Tax Region Code (Unique Identifier)
Combined Rate (Total Sales Tax Rate)
State Rate
County Rate
City Rate
Special Rate
Yes. Each additional taxing level beyond city, county, and state is included in the Special Rate field as a combined value. For additional taxing level information, please contact the Avalara support team.
Rates are updated at the end of each calendar month for the upcoming month. We recommend replacing tables with each update.
To simplify the download process, sign up for an Avalara Community account, which enables you to save your selected states as part of your account.
A tax professional can answer tax questions as they relate to your business.
For information on automating rate calculations or other parts of the sales tax process, take a look at our compliance solutions.
Tax rates are incredibly difficult to track at scale. There are more than 13,000 sales and use tax jurisdictions in the United States alone, and each one is subject to ongoing rate and taxability updates.
A solution like Avalara allows you to offload the process of researching and applying the tax rates and rules valid at the point of sale. Automation both improves your tax compliance and reduces the amount of time and effort you or your staff have to put into determining product taxability and rates.
