The Vermont (VT) state sales tax rate is currently 6%. Depending on local municipalities, the total tax rate can be as high as 7%.

Other, local-level tax rates in the state of Vermont are quite complex compared against local-level tax rates in other states. Vermont sales tax may also be levied at the city/county/school/transportation and SPD (special purpose district) levels.

Vermont sales tax has numerous local taxing levels that must be monitored and maintained on a regular basis, it is complex and time consuming due to the volume of jurisdictions.

Vermont is listed in Kiplinger’s 2011 10 Tax-Unfriendly States for Retirees. A state sales tax of 9% is imposed on prepared foods, restaurant meals and lodging and 10% on alcoholic beverages served in restaurants. Businesses have a nightmare to maintain and track all the different nuances in the state sales tax code.

The transfer of taxable tangible goods and services is subject to Vermont sales tax. Sales of prewritten computer software have been subject to sales tax in Vermont since July 1, 2014.

As a Streamlined Sales Tax state, Vermont encourages out-of-state sellers without a sales tax obligation to register with the state and collect.