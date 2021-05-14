Solutions to help accounting practices grow and profit
From partnerships to a portfolio of Avalara products — you’ve got options.
Solutions to help accounting practices grow and profit
From partnerships to a portfolio of Avalara products — you’ve got options.
Avalara helps solve common business challenges accounting practices face
Avalara helps solve common business challenges accounting practices face
CHALLENGE:
Clients want the latest solutions for sales tax compliance, but accounting practices don’t always have the time or the tools to help.
SOLUTION:
Regardless of where your practice may be in its compliance journey, you can deliver the solutions your clients need to maintain compliance by partnering with Avalara. Diversify your revenue streams while supporting client expectations through technology.
CHALLENGE:
When it comes to indirect tax research and sales and use tax research, it’s complicated. Near-constant regulatory changes make it even more difficult to keep up with. How can accounting practices find the research they need with confidence that it’s correct?
SOLUTION:
Avalara Tax Research for Accountants delivers the reliable, regularly updated research tax professionals need to advise clients and maintain compliance. Find the answers you need in plain language with clear citations while avoiding costly, third-party outsourcing.
CHALLENGE:
Business license management is essential for many companies. It’s also a complicated and arduous process that can potentially reduce your practice profitability.
SOLUTION:
Avalara License Management for Accountants helps accounting practice offer ongoing business license compliance in an ever-changing regulatory landscape. Take advantage of the right tools from Avalara to expand services and establish a new, recurring revenue model for your practice.
CHALLENGE:
Clients want compliance and advisory services from their accounting practice, but growing to meet the demand can be expensive and time-consuming. How can accounting practices offer new value-added services without hiring additional expertise?
SOLUTION:
Automation with Avalara for Accountants can help practices streamline the redundant, low-margin manual tasks that eat into your bottom line. This allows your practice to offer even more services without the need to hire additional staff.
CHALLENGE:
Compliance services and sales tax preparation and filing are time-consuming tasks that can drain resources and prevent your practice from focusing on more important things, like growth.
SOLUTION:
Avalara for Accountants offers comprehensive sales tax compliance automation to take care of tedious administrative tasks. This can save time and help your practice keep its attention on clients and growth.
CHALLENGE:
Sales and use tax compliance keeps getting more complicated. Developments in the marketplace such as online sales across jurisdictions, more drop shipments, and statutory changes due to South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc., have all contributed to the increased difficulty of maintaining compliance.
SOLUTION:
Avalara for Accountants solutions deliver consistent, high-quality, and scalable returns filing services accounting practice can trust. This lets your clients maintain compliance with confidence.
Find the tax software solution that works best for your accounting practice
Find the tax software solution that works best for your accounting practice
End-to-end workflow management and sales tax returns software purpose-built for accountants
Let Avalara take care of the sales tax returns process for you or leverage Avalara technology to support your team. Sales tax prep and filing solutions for accountants are ideal for accounting practices of all sizes.
Expand services without the need to hire new staff
Save time with automated end-to-end sales and use tax compliance software
Potentially improve profitability with scalable sales tax prep and filing solutions
Avalara Managed Returns
For when you need Avalara to handle more of the returns workflow
Avalara Returns
Cloud-based solution ideal for maximum flexibility to support your most
|Data import
|Multiclient practice management dashboard
|Life cycle workflow management
|In-app user guides
|Filing coverage (U.S. and Canada)
|State and local
|State and local
|Tax liability reporting
|Return and work paper archive
|Editable returns
|Flexible approval and filing schedule
|Automated filing services
|Yes — Avalara managed
|Yes — firm managed
|Filing confirmations
|Yes — Avalara managed
|Yes — firm managed
|Tax remittance
|Yes — Avalara managed
|Yes — ACH debit
|Notice management
|Yes — Avalara managed
|Yes — firm managed
Featured awards and recognition
Avalara Returns for Accountants — top new product nod!
Recognized by Accounting Today as one of the top corporate tax tools available to accountants that automates the sales tax returns process and helps manage multiple clients selling in multiple states.
Avalara Returns for Accountants — winner!
Voted by an independent advisory panel, CPA Practice Advisor magazine has named Avalara Returns for Accountants an innovation champion.
Avalara Managed Returns for Accountants — winner!
Voted by an independent advisory panel, CPA Practice Advisor magazine has named Managed Returns for Accountants one of the best new products in the industry.
Featured awards and recognition
Avalara Managed Returns for Accountants — winner!
Voted by an independent advisory panel, CPA Practice magazine has named Managed Returns for Accountants one of the best new products in the industry.
Avalara Returns for Accountants — winner!
Voted by an independent advisory panel, CPA Practice Advisor magazine has named Avalara Returns for Accountants an innovation champion
Avalara Returns for Accountants — top new product nod!
Recognized by Accounting Today as one of the top corporate tax tools available to accountants that automates the sales tax returns process and helps manage multiple clients selling in multiple states.
Trusted and reliable sales tax research data and content subscriptions for accounting practices
Access content subscriptions and sales tax research in plain language provided with accessibility and ease of use in mind. Simplify your sales tax research with a comprehensive source for your sales tax questions.
Get audit defense support with citations to relevant legislation and statutes
Save time and improve accuracy with a source you can trust
Gain unlimited access to reliable tax research to help maintain compliance and peace of mind
Avalara Tax Research
For practices looking to improve
Avalara Tax Research
Includes everything in the Essentials
|Searchable, savable research of tax laws
|Sales and use tax rates by city, state,
county, and ZIP code
|Simplified descriptions of what tax
laws mean
|Views users can create, export, and
share for all product tax answers
specific to any industry or state
|Straightforward Yes/No answers to
questions about whether an item
is taxable
|History of tax laws and answers for
an item
|Decision trees users can reference for
construction, drop shipping, government
contractor, and software maintenance
taxability
|Unlimited access to Q&A database
|Ability to submit questions to tax
researchers who respond promptly
|Rooftop-level sales and use tax rates
accounting for geographic boundaries
of states, counties, cities, and special
districts
|Access to taxability and fees for U.S. telecommunications services across
local, state, and federal levels
|Available as an add-on subscription
|Customized tax matrices spanning across multiple products, items, and locations
|Premium only
Stand-alone tax research solutions designed for your practice
Canada and Mexico
Explore an expansive library of taxability information for companies doing business in Canada and Mexico.
- Find taxability details, tax laws, and rates for Canada and Mexico
- Divide answers into cross-border and B2B/B2C content for more accurate result
Europe
Find intuitive research for companies doing business in Europe and beyond with content for over 190 countries.
- Filter answers by inter- and intranational borders to find the information you need
- Create tax charts filtered by location and transaction type, such as domestic/cross-border or B2B/B2C
Stand-alone tax research solutions designed for your practice
Canada and Mexico
Explore an expansive library of taxability information for companies doing business in Canada and Mexico.
- Find taxability details, tax laws, and rates for Canada and Mexico
- Divide answers into cross-border and B2B/B2C content for more accurate result
Europe
Find intuitive research for companies doing business in Europe and beyond with content for over 190 countries.
- Filter answers by inter- and intranational borders to find the information you need
- Create tax charts filtered by location and transaction type, such as domestic/cross-border or B2B/B2C
Simplify license management for your clients and make it profitable for your practice
Avalara License Management for Accountants can help accounting practices gain a competitive edge by expanding service offerings to include license management with a recurring revenue model that’s both transparent and profitable.
Perform license research quickly through speedy determination of compliance requirements
Improve productivity with customizable workflows to manage your license acquisition process
Manage license renewals using a dynamic calendar and proactive email alerts
Help your clients navigate complex transfer pricing documentation requirements on intercompany transactions
Avalara Transfer Pricing Reports for Accountants is a robust tool that drives efficiency through automation allowing practices to grow their tax compliance services globally while reducing client audit risk.
Meet U.S. and OECD-compliant regulatory guidelines with built-in, predetermined, fixed benchmarks
Produce noneditable date and time-stamped compliant reports
Simplify data collection and report generation with a self-guided questionnaire populated by transaction type
Lower compliance costs and increase profit margin
Improve client workflow management and visibility tracking
Video: See how Avalara Transfer Pricing Reports for Accountants provides the tools and expertise needed to meet US and OECD transfer pricing documentation requirements.
Video: See how Avalara Transfer Pricing Reports for Accountants provides the tools and expertise needed to meet US and OECD transfer pricing documentation requirements.
Avalara Transfer Pricing Reports for Accountants includes:
Self-paced onboarding
Multi-client and client-specific dashboards
Multi-user functionality
Action-based email alerts
Strategic accountant partnerships
Strategic accountant partnerships
Take your tax compliance services to the next level
Take your tax compliance services to the next level
Connect for scalable accounting solutions
Ask how your accounting practice can leverage Avalara technology to help your clients
Connect for scalable accounting solutions
Ask how your accounting practice can leverage Avalara technology to help your clients