Elevate the implementation process — for you and your customers
Our Avalara certified implementation experts deliver Avalara solutions quickly, effectively, and efficiently, giving them room for new business.
What is the Avalara Implementation Certification?
The Avalara implementation certification includes online training, continuing education, and powerful support — all aimed at giving participants the expertise to deliver an optimal customer experience when implementing Avalara AvaTax, Avalara Returns, Avalara ECM, and more.
Reasons to get certified
Avalara certified implementation experts can bring in more business
Efficient implementation is important, but effective implementation is, too. Certified implementers leverage their product and industry knowledge to provide both, so they can quickly move ahead to serve other customers. That can lead to:
Greater capacity
Increased ROI
Stronger customer retention
Higher customer satisfaction
Deeper relationships with customers
A reputation as a trusted advisor
Avalara certified implementation experts deliver better service
The ability to tailor each project to your customers’ needs — and provide education and expertise to users — can mean a faster ROI for them and fewer support calls to you. What else can it mean?
Avalara certified implementation experts get a team dedicated to their successful implementation
Our Certified Implementer Toolkit provides templates, guidance, and best practices. You’ll also have access to a dedicated technical support line. How else do we support our certified implementers?
Special tools and documentation
Continuing education courses
Marketing and co-branding opportunities
How it works
01
Join the program
If you’re already an Avalara partner, simply sign the Avalara CIP agreement and register at least two individuals from your organization to complete the certification process. When they successfully complete the training, your firm is listed as a certified implementation provider.
Choose your course(s)
We offer certification courses for Avalara AvaTax, Avalara Returns, Avalara CertCapture, and Avalara VAT Reporting. All courses are available online, on-demand for convenience and many include hands-on exercises. Our training content is designed to provide participants with the knowledge and confidence to manage a variety of real-world scenarios.
Show your expertise
To achieve certification, each participant must demonstrate the ability to successfully complete several hands-on exercises that simulate situations commonly encountered in the field. Maintain your certification by completing at least 2 successful implementations per year.
Is the Avalara implementation certification right for you?
If your organization already implements Avalara AvaTax and/or Avalara Returns for customers, yes! Businesses with a service revenue stream tied to implementation typically benefit the most from certification. However, any Avalara partner is welcome to apply for the program.
Accounting firms
Includes CPAs and bookkeepers from firms of all sizes
Systems integrators
Includes value-added resellers, services firms, ecommerce companies
Technology partners
Includes software developers and publishers, ISVs, marketplaces
Avalara Certified Implementation Providers
Frequently asked questions
Companies that already have, or are building, a tax technology/professional services practice. These may include ISVs, developers, VARs, systems integrators, ecommerce agencies, accounting firms with SALT and/or tax technology practices that want to add additional service revenue opportunities to their business.
A company must sign the CIP Agreement. In addition, at least two employees must complete training for each service for which you intend to obtain certification. Upon successful completion of training, these employees are referred to as Avalara Certified Implementation Experts (ACIEs).
Consultants register for online/on-demand training courses that correspond to those services they plan to implement. The training is hands-on, and the time commitment will vary depending on the level of prior experience, if any. Here are our four most common courses and typical time commitment:
- Implement AvaTax (5 hours)
- Implement Managed Returns (4 hours)
- Implement ECM Pro (3 hours)
- Implement SST (1 hour)
- Implement SaaS VAT Reporting (5 hours)
Successful completion of any one of these courses and passage of an exam will result in the ACIE designation, but consultants and their firms should plan on getting certified on all services they expect to implement.
- Access to all training in our exclusive Avalara University for Partners, including new training as available.
- Use of certificates and badges while employed by an Avalara Certified Implementation Provider.
- Direct access to a team of experts to support you during any implementations you are leading.
To deliver implementation services as an ACIE and receive the benefits of being a Certified Implementation Provider, your company needs to sign the Avalara CIP Agreement. Avalara Premier Partners can take the training to fulfill their obligations as Premier Partners, but without signing the CIP Agreement, they are not considered a certified provider and will not enjoy the corresponding benefits.
No, there is no fee for the individual or their company. However, the expectation is that your firm will refer customers to Avalara and perform the implementation services for at least two projects per year.
No. Avalara’s customer-facing implementation teams are not set up for shadowing. However, the certification training is hands-on to prepare you and provide hands-on experience for typical scenarios. Plus, the Partner Success Team, which provides the training, coaching, and support, will work closely with newly certified ACIEs on their first implementation to coach and support them for a successful implementation. Don’t worry, we got you!
Partner Success, the team that manages certification and provides support to ACIEs during implementation, will send an email to the ACIEs with a summary of what was purchased and ensure the ACIEs know how to reach us for support and coaching.
An ACIE consultant (or team of consultants) will implement all purchased services and own the implementation experience. The ACIE provides support, project management, and training to the customer. The ACIE will also keep Avalara apprised of the status of the implementation.
Upon achievement of certification for a service, ACIEs must implement at least two projects every 12 months or re-certify.
No, a project needs to have one owner. In order for an implementation project to be considered “partner led”, the ACIE or team of ACIEs need to own the implementation and be the main point of contact for the customer. Otherwise, customers get confused.
"Because our Dynamics Consultants work in multiple states and countries, it is not possible for them to become tax experts in every tax jurisdiction. This is the reason that Intergen recommends including Avalara AvaTax in every Dynamics ERP implementation. Working with Avalara gives Intergen the confidence that our customers are going to have an ERP solution that is both easy to use and compliant from day 1."
- Harris Schneiderman, Regional Sales Manager
Take the next step
Sign up for CIP
Already a partner? Sign up for the CIP program through our Partner Central page.
