Consultants register for online/on-demand training courses that correspond to those services they plan to implement. The training is hands-on, and the time commitment will vary depending on the level of prior experience, if any. Here are our four most common courses and typical time commitment:​

Implement AvaTax (5 hours)​

Implement Managed Returns (4 hours)​

Implement ECM Pro (3 hours)​

Implement SST (1 hour)​

Implement SaaS VAT Reporting (5 hours)​

Successful completion of any one of these courses and passage of an exam will result in the ACIE designation, but consultants and their firms should plan on getting certified on all services they expect to implement.