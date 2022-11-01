Tailored solutions designed to satisfy your business license and tax registration requirements
Reduce the complexity and burden of managing compliance
Select your licensing needs
Avalara has licensing solutions for businesses large or small, simple or complex — and everywhere in between.
Get registered for sales tax
Ideal for: Businesses of all sizes
Use one simple form and Avalara will get you registered for sales tax in all the states where you’re obligated to collect and remit sales tax.
Get your business licenses
Ideal for: New and expanding businesses
Complete an online questionnaire for a comprehensive view of your federal, state, county, and local license requirements as well as all the necessary forms, applications, fee information, tax authority contact information, and other details.
Then apply for your licenses on your own or let Avalara prepare applications for you.
Manage your license portfolio
Ideal for: Larger businesses and enterprises with hundreds to thousands of licenses to manage
Drop the spreadsheets and manual workflows to manage your licenses through a single, secure database. Apply for and renew licenses, permits, tax registrations, professional certifications, and more.
Partner with Avalara to manage your business licenses
Get help with license compliance so you can focus on what matters. Empower your staff to concentrate on more profitable tasks by trusting Avalara for business license:
- Research
- Merger and acquisition consulting
- Verification
- Application, renewals, and filing
Connect with Avalara
Contact us to schedule a demo of one of our licensing products, get pricing info, or learn more.
