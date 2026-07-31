Get started
Business Licenses
Business Licenses

One platform to centralize, manage, and scale your business license compliance

Cut manual workload, reduce compliance risk, and stay ahead of every license requirement — across every jurisdiction.
Get started
See our product

Avalara powers millions of businesses worldwide

Centralize every license in one place

When you bring every license, location, entity, and document into one secure system of record, your team gets a single source of truth. No one is chasing files, missing context, or duplicating efforts across spreadsheets and shared drives.
text

Reduce compliance risk

Proactive renewal tracking and automated alerts keep deadlines from slipping — across every jurisdiction you operate in. Prevent missed registrations, avoid penalties, and stay audit-ready without relying on manual checks or fire drills.

Scale without rebuilding your process

Whether you’re opening new locations, going through M&A, or managing thousands of licenses across jurisdictions, Avalara solutions and expert services flex with your business — so growth never means starting from scratch.

License management made easy

HOW IT WORKS

Three licensing solutions. Total compliance.

License Management

Avalara License Management

Simplify your compliance, automate renewals, and easily manage your business licenses as your portfolio scales.
Learn more
  • Store, track, and manage every license in one secure, cloud-based platform.
  • Never miss a deadline with smart renewal calendars and automated reminders.
  • Manage 50 or 50,000 licenses with workflows designed to scale across entities, departments, and geographies.

License Managed Services 

Avalara License Managed Services

Offload the day-to-day burden of compliance by letting Avalara experts manage your business license requirements.
Learn more
  • Applications completed and submitted on your behalf
  • Government fees remitted directly to authorities
  • Transparent tracking across your license portfolio

License Professional Services

Avalara License Professional Services

Get project-based support during business transitions such as expansions, mergers, relocations, or structural changes.
  • Audit and remediation support
  • Expansion and new location licensing
  • Guidance from experienced licensing professionals

Proven at global scale

Trusted by hundreds of thousands of businesses and the platforms that

power global commerce.
View all customer stories

We can just put in the address of where the location is and the software will tell us exactly every business license that may be needed.

Misty Wilker

Controller

Industry: Wholesale
Read customer story

Because we run lean here, we didn’t want our IT people to take on any part of this system. In the end, we only had to provide our data and Avalara did the rest.

Heather Parker

Compliance Officer 

Industry: Services
Read customer story

Built for every business

Enterprise tax departments

Manage registrations and license obligations across entities, locations, and new acquisitions.
Enterprise solutions

Midmarket finance and accounting professionals

Centralize license tracking across locations and entities, automate renewals, and reduce the risk of missed deadlines or penalties.
Midmarket solutions

Small businesses

Register your business, secure required licenses, and stay current with renewals — without navigating complex local requirements alone.
Avalara for small businesses

Partners

Support clients through registrations, renewals, and expansion with streamlined workflows and multiclient visibility.
Avalara for partners

Everything you need to streamline business operations

Business licensing is one part of a broader compliance picture. Avalara connects licensing, tax, and regulatory workflows from a single platform.

FAQ

No matter the size or complexity of your business, there’s a solution that works for you. Avalara License Management is the platform you manage yourself; Avalara License Managed Services is for businesses that want Avalara specialists to handle day-to-day license management on their behalf; and Avalara License Professional Services is designed for businesses going through a major change — like an acquisition, expansion, or restructure — that need expert help assessing and closing compliance gaps before moving into a steady state.

Spreadsheets don’t scale — especially as your business grows across jurisdictions. Avalara License Management consolidates licenses, locations, entities, tasks, and documents into one system of record, with automated renewal tracking and alerts so nothing slips through the cracks.

Yes. Avalara License Professional Services is built for exactly that scenario — helping you get compliant during a period of change, then transitioning into a steady-state solution through Avalara License Management or Avalara License Managed Services once your portfolio is stabilized.

Full visibility. Even when Avalara specialists are managing your licenses on your behalf, you have 24/7 access to the Avalara License Management platform to track status, renewals, and activity in real time.

Yes. Avalara has supported 1.3M+ businesses with guidance on their business license requirements and maintains business license data across 23,000+ jurisdictions. Avalara License Management and Avalara License Managed Services are built specifically for multilocation, multientity organizations with complex compliance needs.

Get licensing under control

See how to manage renewals, filings, and regulatory

requirements — without the chaos.
Get started