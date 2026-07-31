Avalara powers millions of businesses worldwide
- Store, track, and manage every license in one secure, cloud-based platform.
- Never miss a deadline with smart renewal calendars and automated reminders.
- Manage 50 or 50,000 licenses with workflows designed to scale across entities, departments, and geographies.
- Applications completed and submitted on your behalf
- Government fees remitted directly to authorities
- Transparent tracking across your license portfolio
- Audit and remediation support
- Expansion and new location licensing
- Guidance from experienced licensing professionals
Midmarket finance and accounting professionals
Small businesses
Partners
No matter the size or complexity of your business, there’s a solution that works for you. Avalara License Management is the platform you manage yourself; Avalara License Managed Services is for businesses that want Avalara specialists to handle day-to-day license management on their behalf; and Avalara License Professional Services is designed for businesses going through a major change — like an acquisition, expansion, or restructure — that need expert help assessing and closing compliance gaps before moving into a steady state.
Spreadsheets don’t scale — especially as your business grows across jurisdictions. Avalara License Management consolidates licenses, locations, entities, tasks, and documents into one system of record, with automated renewal tracking and alerts so nothing slips through the cracks.
Yes. Avalara License Professional Services is built for exactly that scenario — helping you get compliant during a period of change, then transitioning into a steady-state solution through Avalara License Management or Avalara License Managed Services once your portfolio is stabilized.
Full visibility. Even when Avalara specialists are managing your licenses on your behalf, you have 24/7 access to the Avalara License Management platform to track status, renewals, and activity in real time.
Yes. Avalara has supported 1.3M+ businesses with guidance on their business license requirements and maintains business license data across 23,000+ jurisdictions. Avalara License Management and Avalara License Managed Services are built specifically for multilocation, multientity organizations with complex compliance needs.