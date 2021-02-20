Avalara License Management
Manage your business license portfolio from a single, easy-to-use application
Simplify your licenses
Avalara License Management is cloud-based software that lets you centralize hundreds to thousands of business licenses, permits, and tax registrations through a single application.
Streamline the ongoing renewal of your business licenses
Automate and accelerate the process of acquiring new licenses
Easily research requirements on the federal, state, and local levels
Manage other license types, including:
- Professional licenses
- Vehicle licenses
- Contracts
- Leases
- Violations
Benefits of using Avalara License Management
IMPROVE BUSINESS EFFICIENCY
Keep staff focused on core business activities instead of manual tasks
Drop the spreadsheets and other manual systems
Help enable users to pick up tasks where others left off
Scale for growth to handle thousands of licenses
Save time and let the application research licensing requirements for you
Assign select portfolio access and ownership to multiple users
Increase collaboration across departments
REDUCE COMPLIANCE RISK
Help ensure regulatory compliance and avoid negative outcomes from government agencies
Avoid fines, penalties, and other negative outcomes from expired or missing licenses
Discover gaps in your licensing requirements
REDUCE YOUR COMPLIANCE BURDEN
Reduce repetitive tasks
Track and assess licensing requirements across local, state, and federal levels in a single centralized repository
Focus on your jurisdictions rather than your many licenses
Process multiple renewals in a single jurisdiction all at once
Features and benefits
Full calendar view of your license portfolio
Comprehensive view of federal, state, and local level license requirements
Batch renewals
Email alerts for upcoming licensing tasks delivered based on user preferences
Comprehensive reports and forecasting tools
Customized workflow steps based on user preferences
Customizable dashboards
Jurisdiction data automatically generated for a simple license application process
Frequently asked questions
Contact us for a demo of the application and begin the process.
Avalara License Management was designed for businesses that manage 100+ licenses spread out over multiple jurisdictions and/or sell heavily regulated products and/or offer heavily regulated services. If you’re unsure about whether the solution is a good fit, let’s chat or schedule a demo to determine if it fits your licensing needs.
Yes, it covers a broad spectrum of licensing needs. The following are tracked in the application:
Professional licenses. Especially relevant to healthcare, manufacturing, and service contractors, users can use this feature to track essential information about their professionally licensed employees, such as license numbers, certifications, renewal dates, and more.
Vehicle licenses. Ideal for transportation, construction, and agriculture industries, Avalara License Management lets businesses track details for vehicles that need to be frequently licensed and renewed.
Contracts. For businesses that offer maintenance and equipment contracts, Avalara License Management lets users manage large portfolios of service-oriented contracts.
Leases. Every business that rents, leases, or sublets physical locations can stay up to date on the terms and conditions of their properties with this feature.
Violations. Tailored for businesses in food service and hospitality among many other heavily regulated industries, Avalara License Management provides resolution workflow and payment processing.
Yes, Avalara can manage your license portfolio on your behalf. Avalara can research, obtain, and provide ongoing management of your portfolio by tracking renewal deadlines and reapplying for licenses when necessary.
To learn more about these services, contact us.
Service providers can use Avalara License Management for Accountants to manage ongoing business license compliance on behalf of their own clients. The software contains all of the standard features plus add-ons to roll multiple subaccounts into one master portfolio.
Are you an accounting professional?
Discover how you can help your clients research, acquire, and renew their business licenses as you grow your accounting practice, with services that can help you boost profitability and improve client retention.
Scale for growth
Avalara pricing is volume-based and designed to scale with your business — whether you manage hundreds or tens of thousands of licenses.
Connect with Avalara
Contact us to schedule a demo of one of our licensing products, get pricing info, or learn more.
