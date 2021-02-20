Yes, it covers a broad spectrum of licensing needs. The following are tracked in the application:

Professional licenses. Especially relevant to healthcare, manufacturing, and service contractors, users can use this feature to track essential information about their professionally licensed employees, such as license numbers, certifications, renewal dates, and more.



Vehicle licenses. Ideal for transportation, construction, and agriculture industries, Avalara License Management lets businesses track details for vehicles that need to be frequently licensed and renewed.

Contracts. For businesses that offer maintenance and equipment contracts, Avalara License Management lets users manage large portfolios of service-oriented contracts.

Leases. Every business that rents, leases, or sublets physical locations can stay up to date on the terms and conditions of their properties with this feature.

Violations. Tailored for businesses in food service and hospitality among many other heavily regulated industries, Avalara License Management provides resolution workflow and payment processing.