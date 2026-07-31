No matter the size or complexity of your business, there’s a solution that works for you. Avalara License Management is the platform you manage yourself; Avalara License Managed Services is for businesses that want Avalara specialists to handle day-to-day license management on their behalf; and Avalara License Professional Services is designed for businesses going through a major change — like an acquisition, expansion, or restructure — that need expert help assessing and closing compliance gaps before moving into a steady state.