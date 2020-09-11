Tax Desk with gray and white globe

Welcome to the Avalara blog. Browse featured stories and the latest posts on a variety of tax topics. You can also search for articles about a specific topic, region, or industry.

Partner
Managing e-invoicing requirements gets easier for Oracle ERP users 
Europe Jul 26, 2023
How technology can help you break through B2B and D2C obstacles
United States Jul 20, 2023
Why your POS system needs real-time tax calculations in 2023
United States Feb 22, 2023
International
What is electronic invoicing (e-invoicing)?
Europe Jun 19, 2023
Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting: Satisfy global e-invoicing mandates through Avalara’s open API
United States May 22, 2023
What’s the 411 on HTS codes?
North America Oct 18, 2022
Malaysia – e-invoicing FAQs released
Malaysia Jul 28, 2023
Malaysia – e-invoicing FAQs released
Which states have the highest sales and use taxes?
United States Jul 26, 2023
How to get the most out of your ecommerce platform for tax compliance
United States Jul 25, 2023
Understanding tax obligations for online travel agencies
United States Jul 24, 2023
Texas property tax guide
Texas Jul 21, 2023
How technology can help you break through B2B and D2C obstacles
United States Jul 20, 2023
States with no sales tax: What you need to know
United States Jul 19, 2023
Florida property tax guide
Florida Jul 17, 2023
Puerto Rico 2023 back-to-school sales tax holiday
Puerto Rico Jul 14, 2023
Can a sales tax exemption hinge on intention? Wacky Tax Wednesday
North America Jul 12, 2023
Five common sales tax registration mistakes for small businesses
North America Jul 11, 2023
What is the sales tax deduction? How much sales tax can I deduct?
United States Jul 10, 2023
New laws in Michigan impact installation and delivery charges
Michigan Jul 05, 2023
June 2023 Roundup: Tax laws you need to know
United States Jul 03, 2023
Avalara Transfer Pricing Reports simplifies compliance for multinational companies
North America Jun 30, 2023
Property tax comparison by state
United States Jun 30, 2023
How to handle sales tax on shipping: A state-by-state guide
North America Jun 29, 2023
Separately stated delivery charges are exempt from Kansas sales tax as of July 1, 2023
Kansas Jun 28, 2023
Indiana changes sales tax obligations for nonprofits … again
Indiana Jun 27, 2023
Shaken, stirred, and on the fence: States decide fate of cocktail-to-go laws
United States Jun 26, 2023
Is sales tax based on shipping address or billing address?
United States Jun 23, 2023
Alabama sales tax on food is being lowered
Alabama Jun 22, 2023
Property tax appeals: 4 tips to improve your outcome
United States Jun 21, 2023
3 exemption certificate challenges (and how to solve them)
United States Jun 20, 2023
What is electronic invoicing (e-invoicing)?
Europe Jun 19, 2023
July 2023 sales tax changes
United States Jun 16, 2023
North Dakota to nix diaper tax July 1, 2023
North Dakota Jun 15, 2023
How much do Florida sales tax holidays cost retailers? Wacky Tax Wednesday
Florida Jun 14, 2023
The state of online sales tax five years after the Wayfair decision
United States Jun 13, 2023
How to manage property tax due dates
United States Jun 12, 2023
What to do about changing property tax rates
United States Jun 08, 2023
How to register a business: a guide for small businesses
North America Jun 08, 2023
Louisiana drops economic nexus transaction threshold
Louisiana Jun 07, 2023
2023 sales tax holidays
United States Jun 06, 2023
Mississippi sales tax applies to computer software and computer software services
Mississippi Jun 05, 2023
New Minnesota retail delivery fee starts July 2024
United States Jun 02, 2023
May 2023 Roundup: Tax laws you need to know
United States Jun 01, 2023
Pump it up: 3 ways technology and automation can simplify oil and gas property taxes
United States May 31, 2023
How to file property tax returns and appeal valuations for oil and gas properties
United States May 30, 2023
What is communication service tax and which companies have to pay it?
United States May 25, 2023
How inflation impacts business personal property tax valuations
United States May 24, 2023
Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting: Satisfy global e-invoicing mandates through Avalara’s open API
United States May 22, 2023
Florida sales tax exemptions and sales tax holidays for 2023
United States May 22, 2023
Showing ads on Netflix could chill communications tax collections
North America May 19, 2023
Use tax vs. sales tax: What you need to know
United States May 18, 2023
When sales tax exemption is the exception — Wacky Tax Wednesday
Illinois May 17, 2023
Sales tax and eBay: A seller’s guide to common questions and tips
United States May 16, 2023
State back-to-school tax-free weekends and sales tax holidays for 2023
United States May 15, 2023
Memorial Day weekend Texas sales tax holiday
Texas May 11, 2023
Simplify regulatory and tax compliance with automation
United States May 10, 2023
How to 86 stress by automating your restaurant sales tax
United States May 09, 2023
When do home-based businesses need to register with the Secretary of State?
United States May 08, 2023
Colorado may simplify retail delivery fee requirements
Colorado May 08, 2023
What is the pink tax and will it have an impact in 2023?
United States May 05, 2023
Taxpayers need to renew Alabama tax licenses annually
Alabama May 03, 2023
Licensing challenges for enterprise mergers and acquisitions
United States May 01, 2023
April 2023 Roundup: Tax laws you need to know
United States May 01, 2023
What ecommerce platforms do (and don’t do) for sellers
United States Apr 28, 2023
How to maintain your tech stack to meet your business needs
United States Apr 27, 2023
FDA bans Juul vape products; court orders a temporary stay
North America Apr 26, 2023
How to fill out a business personal property rendition in less time
United States Apr 25, 2023
Colorado simplifies local business licensing requirements for remote retailers
Colorado Apr 24, 2023
Energy and fuel companies shift tax compliance into high gear with automation
United States Apr 21, 2023
Business licenses: 3 common retail challenges and how to solve them
United States Apr 20, 2023
Can gold and silver protect the people of Maine from inflation? Wacky Tax Wednesday
Maine Apr 19, 2023
How an omnichannel retail strategy could help your business thrive
United States Apr 18, 2023
Should Maine have a seasonal sales tax?
Maine Apr 17, 2023
What you need to do when your business has sales tax nexus
North America Apr 14, 2023
Why a cloud ERP is essential to your multicloud strategy
United States Apr 12, 2023
A look at how beverage alcohol businesses are managing compliance
United States Apr 11, 2023
New online delivery fee in New York City would be ‘negligible’
New York Apr 09, 2023
Lessons from tobacco and vape businesses leading in compliance
United States Apr 06, 2023
Why manufacturing goods in the U.S. might make sense for small businesses
United States Apr 05, 2023
March 2023 Roundup: Tax laws you need to know
United States Apr 02, 2023
South Dakota sales tax rate to drop temporarily
South Dakota Mar 29, 2023
What are the different types of 1099 forms and why would you need them?
United States Mar 28, 2023
What you need to know about beverage alcohol licenses
United States Mar 23, 2023
Goodbye, New Mexico gross receipts tax. Hello, New Mexico sales and use tax.
New Mexico Mar 22, 2023
Arizona may simplify remote transaction privilege tax compliance
Arizona Mar 21, 2023
Could 2023 bring the end of economic nexus transaction thresholds?
United States Mar 20, 2023
Electrifying the highway use tax
United States Mar 17, 2023
Business licenses: How many do you need, and how do you get them?
United States Mar 16, 2023
Lodging tax insanity — Wacky Tax Wednesday
United States Mar 15, 2023
April 2023 sales tax changes
United States Mar 14, 2023
Economic nexus sparks need for speedy sales tax registration
United States Mar 13, 2023
Avalara Tax Changes 2023: Marketplace facilitators
North America Mar 10, 2023
How digital transformation affects finance teams
North America Mar 08, 2023
What your tax team needs to know about the difference between real and personal property
United States Mar 07, 2023
What states require you to collect sales tax on clothing?
United States Mar 06, 2023
Why 2024 CPA Exam changes make technology essential for accountants
United States Mar 02, 2023
February 2023 Roundup: Tax laws you need to know
United States Mar 01, 2023
4 ways exemption certificate noncompliance can hurt cash flow
United States Feb 28, 2023
Minnesota introduces Colorado-style retail delivery fee. Here we go again.
United States Feb 27, 2023
Property tax appeals: When, how, and why to submit
United States Feb 24, 2023
How to write a great ecommerce return policy
United States Feb 23, 2023
Why your POS system needs real-time tax calculations in 2023
United States Feb 22, 2023
New research identifies the most common property tax compliance challenges
United States Feb 21, 2023
Alaska offers voluntary disclosure for unregistered remote sellers
Alaska Feb 20, 2023
A state-by-state guide to exemption certificates
United States Feb 17, 2023
Add sales tax compliance referrals to your practice’s revenue strategy
United States Feb 16, 2023
The best methods and tools for commercial property valuation appeals
United States Feb 15, 2023
A state-by-state guide to resale certificates
North America Feb 12, 2023
Do you need to collect sales tax for selling online?
United States Feb 09, 2023
The state of sales tax in 2023
United States Feb 08, 2023
Avalara achieves SOC 2 compliance, offering unparalleled data security 
United States Feb 05, 2023
Your tax assessment vs. property tax: What’s the difference?
United States Feb 03, 2023
Not all states are equal: The 10 trickiest states for filing sales tax
United States Feb 02, 2023
January 2023 Roundup: Tax laws you need to know
United States Feb 01, 2023
How to increase efficiency and reduce costs through sales tax automation
United States Jan 31, 2023
Sales tax registration: What you need to know
Jan 30, 2023
What happens if you forget sales tax nexus?
United States Jan 26, 2023
Get ready for phase 2 of Import Control System 2
Europe Jan 24, 2023
Multistate direct sales: A guide for wineries
United States Jan 24, 2023
Congress requires marketplaces to monitor high-volume marketplace sellers
United States Jan 23, 2023
The state of 988: Can telecom complexities from new crisis hotline fees be solved?
United States Jan 20, 2023
What are sales tax permits and does your business need one?
United States Jan 19, 2023
Renting property during the Super Bowl? Your short-term rental is subject to Arizona tax
North America Jan 18, 2023
Trailing nexus: How long does economic nexus last?
North America Jan 17, 2023
Retail outlook survey: How retailers in the US, UK, and India are getting ahead of the 2023 shopping season
World Jan 16, 2023
What you need to know about nexus (and why it matters for small businesses)
North America Jan 13, 2023
Sales tax requirements for construction contractors
North America Jan 12, 2023
Avalara Tax Changes 2023 is live!
North America Jan 11, 2023
Why remote work is here to stay for accountants (and what your practice needs to do)
United States Jan 10, 2023
Pets: Love ’em and leave ’em – Wacky Tax Wednesday
Jan 06, 2023
December 2022 Roundup: Tax laws you need to know
North America Jan 03, 2023
The beverage alcohol industry in uncertain economic times
United States Jan 03, 2023
January 2023 sales tax changes
United States Dec 29, 2022
What is Form 1099-K and which businesses need one?
United States Dec 22, 2022
Why document management software is a must for accounting practices
United States Dec 21, 2022
4 predictions for the beverage alcohol sector in 2023
United States Dec 20, 2022
Making sense of digital services taxes
World Dec 19, 2022
Communications businesses need an exemptions management system built for multiple tax types
United States Dec 16, 2022
Vape tax by state: 2023 e-cigarette tax guide
United States Dec 15, 2022
With marshmallows and VAT, size matters — Wacky Tax Wednesday
United Kingdom Dec 14, 2022
Your year-end property tax checklist
United States Dec 13, 2022
What is a nexus study and does your business need one?
United States Dec 12, 2022
November 2022 Roundup: Tax laws you need to know
North America Dec 01, 2022
Avalara Tax Changes 2023: Key issues facing businesses today
North America Nov 30, 2022
An introduction to property taxes
United States Nov 29, 2022
Will South Dakota exempt food and drink?
South Dakota Nov 23, 2022
California bottle fee to apply to wine and spirits in 2024
California Nov 22, 2022
Digital advertising taxes in Maryland and New Mexico
United States Nov 20, 2022
Three states slash sales tax on food in 2022
United States Nov 18, 2022
Oracle NetSuite Selects Avalara for 2022 SuiteCloud Partner of the Year
North America Nov 17, 2022
How do you find answers to sales tax questions? Wacky Tax Wednesday
North America Nov 16, 2022
Retail changed in 2022 — How US consumers and retailers are adjusting
World Nov 15, 2022
The demise of the floppy disk and what it means for international tax compliance
World Nov 14, 2022
Tricky states for communications tax that can trip up businesses
North America Nov 11, 2022
Missouri will tax remote sales starting January 1, 2023
Missouri Nov 10, 2022
How practices are adapting to the ongoing accountant shortage
North America Nov 09, 2022
Missouri to DTC wineries and alcohol marketplaces: Show me the sales tax
Missouri Nov 07, 2022
Downstream effects of banning gas vehicles
United States Nov 04, 2022
What are preferential treaties and why are they worth looking into?
North America Nov 02, 2022
October 2022 Roundup: Tax laws you need to know
North America Oct 31, 2022
New sales tax exemption for Vermont manufacturers
Vermont Oct 31, 2022
Sales and use tax: Why it’s so important to get invoices right
North America Oct 27, 2022
Is candy taxed? Here’s what to expect this Halloween
United States Oct 26, 2022
If a buyer doesn’t have an exemption certificate, who’s on the hook for sales tax?
North America Oct 24, 2022
The way states define communications products and services impacts tax codes
North America Oct 21, 2022
Avalara acquires four connectors to expand Oracle ERP growth
North America Oct 20, 2022
What’s the 411 on HTS codes?
North America Oct 18, 2022
Louisiana places new requirements on wineries and fulfillment houses
North America Oct 18, 2022
4 questions to ask when creating a CAS practice
North America Oct 13, 2022
Puerto Rico adopts economic nexus, taxes remote sales
Puerto Rico Oct 13, 2022
What you need to know about the Colorado retail delivery fee now
Colorado Oct 10, 2022
How to collect and pay sales tax for your small business
North America Oct 10, 2022
Colorado now accepts cryptocurrency for tax payments
United States Oct 07, 2022
10 tips for creating a customer-friendly returns policy
North America Oct 06, 2022
A guide to state sales tax holidays in 2022
North America Oct 05, 2022
Court rules out-of-state retailers cannot ship wine to Ohio consumers
Ohio Oct 04, 2022
September 2022 Roundup: Tax laws you need to know
North America Oct 02, 2022
Travel marketplaces to collect Virginia sales tax and lodging tax as of October 1
Virginia Sep 30, 2022
What is sales tax? Definition and examples
North America Sep 28, 2022
Seasonal sales taxes – Wacky Tax Wednesday
North America Sep 28, 2022
The digitalization of insurance tax
North America Sep 27, 2022
Retailers can absorb West Virginia sales tax
West Virginia Sep 26, 2022
Communications tax is not sales tax 2.0
North America Sep 23, 2022
Where is compliance costing your business (and how much)?
North America Sep 22, 2022
FBA inventory in Pennsylvania doesn’t give FBA sellers a sales tax obligation
Pennsylvania Sep 21, 2022
End-of-year compliance tips for direct wine shippers
North America Sep 20, 2022
Seasonal local sales tax up for a vote in Oregon, a state with no sales tax
Oregon Sep 19, 2022
5 simple ways to increase traffic to your Etsy store
World Sep 16, 2022
Why you should offer (and automate) transfer pricing services for your clients
North America Sep 14, 2022
How should you report sales during the grocery tax suspension in Illinois
Illinois Sep 14, 2022
October 2022 sales tax rate changes
North America Sep 12, 2022
A sales tax compliance guide for nonprofits
United States Sep 08, 2022
Your customers expect you to get sales tax right
North America Sep 07, 2022
Will Coloradans vote to loosen beverage alcohol restrictions?
Colorado Sep 06, 2022
August 2022 Roundup: Tax laws you need to know
North America Sep 01, 2022
Missouri court rules local telecom taxes can be applied to VoIP services
North America Aug 31, 2022
Why businesses can have sales tax obligations with tax exempt sales
North America Aug 29, 2022
You’re never too small to offer your clients sales tax compliance services
North America Aug 28, 2022
Your inventory may be giving your business a sales tax obligation
United States Aug 25, 2022
Indiana and New York exempt diapers
United States Aug 25, 2022
New Superfund taxes on chemicals are now in effect
North America Aug 24, 2022
Washington brewers challenge Oregon’s distribution laws
United States Aug 22, 2022
Colorado and Iowa to exempt diapers and period products
North America Aug 22, 2022
What U.S. companies should know about selling goods and services in Canada
North America Aug 18, 2022
B2B payments part 3: Your guide to ecommerce payment processing
United States Aug 18, 2022
Product taxability pain — Wacky Tax Wednesday
North America Aug 17, 2022
6 things to budget for when building your ecommerce business
North America Aug 16, 2022
Back to the office: When can we stop paying sales tax in states our remote workers have left?
North America Aug 15, 2022
Net neutrality bill could revive overhaul of Federal Universal Service Fund
North America Aug 12, 2022
B2B payments part 2: Accepting online payments
North America Aug 11, 2022
When should I collect sales tax on my services?
North America Aug 10, 2022
State-by-state guide for shipping beer DTC
North America Aug 09, 2022
SAP Pinnacle Award: Avalara honored for automating time-consuming tax compliance
North America Aug 05, 2022
Local option fuel taxes create complexity for companies complying with excise tax
North America Aug 05, 2022
B2B payments part 1: Overview of B2B payments solutions
North America Aug 04, 2022
7 steps to getting started in ecommerce
North America Aug 03, 2022
10 signs you need a retail ERP
North America Aug 02, 2022
