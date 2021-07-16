Value-added tax: What is VAT and who has to pay it?

What is VAT?

Value-added tax (VAT) is a broad consumption tax assessed on the value added to goods and services as they move through the supply chain. This includes labor and compensation charges, interest payments, and profits as well as materials. As with other consumption taxes, including goods and services tax (GST) or retail sales taxes, consumers pay value-added tax. VAT is not a charge on businesses — though sellers are responsible for collecting and remitting it.

How does VAT work?

VAT is typically collected at each stage of the production chain and distribution of goods or the provision of services. For U.S. consumers, this may seem like double taxation, but it isn’t. In fact, it’s designed to be a neutral tax. Each seller or supplier applies VAT only to the value added at that stage. Moreover, most businesses can take a credit or deduction for the VAT they pay (input VAT) to offset the VAT they collect and remit (output VAT). “As the final price of the product is equal to the sum of the values added at each preceding stage,” explains the European Commission Taxation and Customs Union, “the final VAT paid is made up of the sum of the VAT paid at each stage.” With the final sale, the retail consumer pays VAT on the full purchase price and bears the burden of the tax because they can’t deduct input VAT. An example: A raw materials dealer sells its product to a factory for €101, €1 of which is VAT. The raw materials dealer sends the €1 to the tax authority. The factory uses the materials to produce laptop batteries, which it sells to a laptop manufacturer for €202. €2 is VAT. The factory deducts €1 for the VAT on the raw materials and remits the other €1 to the government. The laptop manufacturer then sells the laptops to a computer retailer for €303, which includes €3 VAT. The manufacturer deducts €2 input VAT and sends €1 to the tax authority. Finally, the computer retailer sells a laptop to a consumer for €404, including €4 VAT. The retailer deducts the €3 tax paid to the manufacturer and sends €1 to the government. Each additional €1 along the supply chain represents the added value at each stage.

What’s the purpose of VAT?

Just like other indirect taxes and income tax, VAT’s purpose is to raise government revenue. The VAT system was designed to be more direct and less complicated than sales taxes or gross turnover taxes. VAT is easier to track than some tax systems because it’s levied at each stage, and all merchants are required to maintain meticulous records of purchases, sales, and supplies. It’s also administered by the federal government rather than numerous state and local governments. That said, value-added tax has historically been relatively easy to avoid. The European Union has long suffered from an extremely high VAT Gap: the difference between the amount of value-added tax revenue expected and the amount actually collected and remitted. While unintentional shortfalls like bankruptcies and miscalculations certainly play a part in this, the European Commission estimates “one quarter of the missing revenues can be attributed directly to VAT fraud linked to intra-EU trade.” Requiring electronic invoicing (e-invoicing) and real-time reporting for cross-border transactions could help reduce VAT fraud by up to €11 billion a year, while also lowering administrative and compliance costs. Thus, e-invoicing and real-time reporting mandates are becoming more common.

Does my business need to register for VAT?

Can you be exempt from VAT? EU countries must exempt supplies of certain goods or services and can choose to exempt certain other supplies. Common exemptions include education, healthcare, and financial services. An exemption is not the same as a zero rate. When a transaction zero-rated, the consumer doesn’t pay VAT, but the seller (or supplier) has a right to deduct value-added tax paid on related purchases. When a transaction is exempt from VAT, the seller or supplier cannot claim a deduction for input VAT paid; there what’s known as a “hidden” VAT. Reclaiming VAT You may be able to receive a VAT refund for tax paid on qualifying expenses. Companies can generally recover or reclaim VAT on certain items used exclusively for their business operation, including: Car rental

Employee travel

Mobile service costs for business communication Every country sets its own rules regarding what and how nonresident businesses can reclaim VAT from abroad. Learn more about how to reclaim VAT in the EU.

How do you file and pay VAT?

VAT returns are official tax documents used to file VAT. They detail all your organization’s transactions and applicable taxes and calculate what you owe or what will be refunded. Different countries have different VAT filing deadlines, reporting frequencies, and formats. Some tax authorities insist on electronic filing, others accommodate but don’t require it (though if it’s allowed, it’s generally preferred). Tax authorities throughout the EU must allow you to submit your return online. As for payment, some entities permit international bank transfers, while some mandate local direct deposit or bank account transfers. Filing VAT can be tedious. It requires you to keep meticulous records that include receipts of all your purchases and invoices that contain VAT. You’ll also need to supply records and accounting period summaries with information such as: Total sales and purchases

Total VAT you owe

The VAT you can reclaim You may need to file a VAT return even if you have no VAT to report: The EU VAT Directive says returns must be made at least once a year, and many EU countries require monthly or quarterly returns. Failure to keep appropriate records could lead to substantial fines and penalties, as could filing late or false returns. The U.K. changed the way penalties and interest apply to late VAT payments and returns effective January 1, 2023.