Louisiana to raise sales tax rate and tax digital products

Louisiana is increasing the state sales tax rate and broadening sales tax to select digital products and services effective January 1, 2025. If your business collects and remits Louisiana sales tax, here’s what you need to know.

Louisiana state sales tax rate increase

House Bill 10 increases Louisiana’s state sales and use tax rate to 5% from 4.45% starting January 1, 2025. The Louisiana state sales tax rate has been 5% before: It temporarily increased from 4% to 5% on May 1, 2016, then dropped to 4.45% on July 1, 2018. The sales tax rate was on track to drop further starting July 1, 2025. Instead, it will return to 5% on January 1. Under HB 10, the sales and use tax rate will decrease to 4.75% starting January 1, 2030.

New sales tax on digital products

House Bill 8 extends Louisiana sales and use tax to the following digital products: Digital audiovisual works

Digital audio works

Digital books

Digital codes

Digital applications and games

Digital periodicals and discussion forums Louisiana sales tax also applies to “any other otherwise taxable tangible personal property transferred electronically, whether digitally delivered, streamed, or accessed and whether purchased singly, by subscription, or in any other manner, including maintenance, updates, and support.” Computer software, prewritten computer software access services, information services, or digital products purchased or licensed exclusively for business use or health care use remain exempt from Louisiana sales and use tax provided certain conditions are met. HB 8 specifies that a “sale” or “use” of digital products means “the first act within this state by which the taxpayer, as a consumer, views, accesses, downloads, possesses, stores, opens, manipulates, or otherwise uses or enjoys the product.” For prewritten computer software, a “sale” or “use” means “the first act within this state by which the taxpayer, as a consumer, uses, enjoys, or otherwise receives the benefit of the service.”

Sales tax to offset income tax decreases