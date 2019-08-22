Arvato Systems

COMPANY WEBSITE

COMPANY INFORMATION: Global IT specialist Arvato Systems supports major companies through digital transformation. More than 2,600 staff in over 25 locations epitomize in-depth technology expertise, industry knowledge, and focus on customer requirements.

SERVICES OFFERED: Arvato Systems provides digital transformation solutions, enabling companies to make their visions reality and find the IT solution to achieve strategic and financial goals.



NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES: 500+



PROGRAMING LANGUAGES SUPPORTED: iOS, Java and JRE, JavaScript/NodeJS, Microsoft (.Net, C#, etc.), Ruby/RubyGems



CLIENT TYPE: Small/Medium-Size Business, Enterprise



APPLICATION TYPES SUPPORTED: Order Management System, Ecommerce

CONTACT: Shawn Cohen

EMAIL: shawn.cohen@arvatosystems.com