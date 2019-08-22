Work with an Avalara Preferred Developer
If you need help connecting Avalara with your existing business applications, we recommend working with one of our Preferred Developers. This vetted group of experienced developers are recognized in building integrations specifically with Avalara products.
Arvato Systems
COMPANY INFORMATION: Global IT specialist Arvato Systems supports major companies through digital transformation. More than 2,600 staff in over 25 locations epitomize in-depth technology expertise, industry knowledge, and focus on customer requirements.
SERVICES OFFERED: Arvato Systems provides digital transformation solutions, enabling companies to make their visions reality and find the IT solution to achieve strategic and financial goals.
NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES: 500+
PROGRAMING LANGUAGES SUPPORTED: iOS, Java and JRE, JavaScript/NodeJS, Microsoft (.Net, C#, etc.), Ruby/RubyGems
CLIENT TYPE: Small/Medium-Size Business, Enterprise
APPLICATION TYPES SUPPORTED: Order Management System, Ecommerce
CONTACT: Shawn Cohen
EMAIL: shawn.cohen@arvatosystems.com
Boomer Digital
COMPANY INFORMATION: A boutique software development company focused on Ecommerce, Mobile, Web, Cloud, and Analytics, Boomer Digital has been working with Avalara since 2012.
SERVICES OFFERED: As experts in Avalara and ecommerce, Boomer Digital maintains the Spree and Solidus Avalara integrations and has also worked with Avalara in other applications, including several popular ERP systems.
NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES: 1–20
PROGRAMING LANGUAGES SUPPORTED: Android, iOS, Java and JRE, JavaScript/NodeJS, Microsoft (.Net, C#, etc.), Perl, Python, Ruby/RubyGems
CLIENT TYPE: Small/Medium-Size Business, Enterprise
APPLICATION TYPES SUPPORTED: Enterprise Resource Planning, Order Management System, Ecommerce, Payment Processing, Point of Sale, Subscription/Recurring Billing
CONTACT: Daniel Honig
EMAIL: daniel@boomerdigital.net
DigiCommerce
COMPANY INFORMATION: DigiCommerce is a full-service interactive and technology agency that excels in providing personalized content and commerce solutions to its customers.
SERVICES OFFERED: DigiCommerce implements the following commerce solutions: SAP Hybris Commerce, SAP C4C, SAP Hybris Marketing, Intershop, Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Magento, and Shopify.
NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES: 101–500
PROGRAMING LANGUAGES SUPPORTED: Android, iOS, Java and JRE, JavaScript/NodeJS, Microsoft (.Net, C#, etc.), PHP
CLIENT TYPE: Small/Medium-Size Business, Enterprise
APPLICATION TYPES SUPPORTED: Order Management System, Ecommerce, Payment Processing
CONTACT: Domenico Davirro
EMAIL: domenico@digicommercegroup.com
DMA
COMPANY INFORMATION: DMA, a proudly employee-owned company, has been partnering with many of North America’s largest companies since 1972 to solve their corporate tax challenges. Focusing on six key areas of corporate taxation — property tax, sales/use and commodity tax, state income and franchise tax, tax technology, crown royalties, and unclaimed property — DMA professionals assist companies with minimizing their taxes, enhancing the efficiency of their tax administration through industry-leading technology solutions, and managing their tax compliance obligations.
SERVICES OFFERED: DMA offers many services outside of tax technology, please refer to www.dmainc.com for details. DMA’s tax technology solutions include innovative software and industry-leading services that focus on effective automation of tax processes. DMA's tax technology professionals combine extensive tax knowledge with exceptional technology proficiencies to assist clients with simplifying and maximizing the benefits of tax automation.
NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES: 101–500
PROGRAMING LANGUAGES SUPPORTED: Java and JRE, Microsoft (.Net, C#, etc.), ABAP
CLIENT TYPE: Small/Medium-Size Business, Enterprise
APPLICATION TYPES SUPPORTED: Customer Resource Management, Enterprise Resource Planning, Order Management System, Ecommerce, Point of Sale; Supplier Management/Accounts Payable Automation
CONTACT: Kate Kenny
EMAIL: kkenny@dmainc.com
Commerce Guys
COMPANY INFORMATION: Commerce Guys is the creator of Drupal Commerce, the open source ecommerce platform powering 60,000+ sites and $1.5+ billion/year in transactions.
SERVICES OFFERED: Commerce Guys offers consulting packages (architecture, systems integration, performance, etc.), development services, and long-term support and development retainers for merchants using Drupal Commerce.
NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES: 1–20
PROGRAMING LANGUAGES SUPPORTED: PHP
CLIENT TYPE: Small/Medium size business; Enterprise
APPLICATION TYPES SUPPORTED: Ecommerce; Subscription/Recurring Billing
CONTACT: Ryan Szrama
EMAIL: ryan@commerceguys.com
Perficient
COMPANY INFORMATION: Perficient offers technology consulting in numerous different platforms and has offices all over the U.S.
SERVICES OFFERED: Perficient offers IT consulting for companies of all sizes. The primary group that works with Avalara is the Oracle ERP group, which has vast experience implementing tax solutions integrated with Oracle ERP, including the interface itself.
NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES: 500+
PROGRAMING LANGUAGES SUPPORTED: Other
CLIENT TYPE: Enterprise
APPLICATION TYPES SUPPORTED: Enterprise Resource Planning
CONTACT: Mike Williamson
EMAIL: Mike.Williamson@perficient.com
Progressive Edge
COMPANY INFORMATION: Progressive Edge has been in business since 1999, specializing in ERP software development.
SERVICES OFFERED: Custom Programming Services for medium size manufacturing firms.
NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES: 1–20
PROGRAMING LANGUAGES SUPPORTED: Microsoft (.Net, C#, etc.)
CLIENT TYPE: Small/Medium size business; Enterprise
APPLICATION TYPES SUPPORTED: Enterprise Resource Planning
CONTACT: Kenneth Roy
EMAIL: kroy@progressive-edge.com
Surprise Highway
COMPANY INFORMATION: A digital marketing and development agency based in Chicago specializing in B2B ecommerce.
SERVICES OFFERED: Building, supporting, and improving websites. Integrations with CRMs and marketing platforms.
NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES: 1–20
PROGRAMING LANGUAGES SUPPORTED: PHP
CLIENT TYPE: Small/Medium size business
APPLICATION TYPES SUPPORTED: Ecommerce; Subscription/Recurring Billing
CONTACT: Jason Siffring
EMAIL: jason@surprisehighway.com