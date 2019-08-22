Work with an Avalara Preferred Developer

If you need help connecting Avalara with your existing business applications, we recommend working with one of our Preferred Developers. This vetted group of experienced developers are recognized in building integrations specifically with Avalara products.

Want to become a Preferred Developer?

Learn more

Arvato Systems

COMPANY INFORMATION: Global IT specialist Arvato Systems supports major companies through digital transformation. More than 2,600 staff in over 25 locations epitomize in-depth technology expertise, industry knowledge, and focus on customer requirements. 

SERVICES OFFERED: Arvato Systems provides digital transformation solutions, enabling companies to make their visions reality and find the IT solution to achieve strategic and financial goals. 

NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES: 500+

PROGRAMING LANGUAGES SUPPORTED: iOS, Java and JRE, JavaScript/NodeJS, Microsoft (.Net, C#, etc.), Ruby/RubyGems

CLIENT TYPE: Small/Medium-Size Business, Enterprise

APPLICATION TYPES SUPPORTED: Order Management System, Ecommerce

CONTACT: Shawn Cohen

EMAIL: shawn.cohen@arvatosystems.com

Boomer Digital

COMPANY INFORMATION: A boutique software development company focused on Ecommerce, Mobile, Web, Cloud, and Analytics, Boomer Digital has been working with Avalara since 2012.

SERVICES OFFERED: As experts in Avalara and ecommerce, Boomer Digital maintains the Spree and Solidus Avalara integrations and has also worked with Avalara in other applications, including several popular ERP systems.

NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES: 1–20

PROGRAMING LANGUAGES SUPPORTED: Android, iOS, Java and JRE, JavaScript/NodeJS, Microsoft (.Net, C#, etc.), Perl, Python, Ruby/RubyGems

CLIENT TYPE: Small/Medium-Size Business, Enterprise

APPLICATION TYPES SUPPORTED: Enterprise Resource Planning, Order Management System, Ecommerce, Payment Processing, Point of Sale, Subscription/Recurring Billing

CONTACT: Daniel Honig

EMAIL: daniel@boomerdigital.net

DigiCommerce

COMPANY INFORMATION: DigiCommerce is a full-service interactive and technology agency that excels in providing personalized content and commerce solutions to its customers.

SERVICES OFFERED: DigiCommerce implements the following commerce solutions: SAP Hybris Commerce, SAP C4C, SAP Hybris Marketing, Intershop, Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Magento, and Shopify.

NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES: 101–500

PROGRAMING LANGUAGES SUPPORTED: Android, iOS, Java and JRE, JavaScript/NodeJS, Microsoft (.Net, C#, etc.), PHP

CLIENT TYPE: Small/Medium-Size Business, Enterprise

APPLICATION TYPES SUPPORTED: Order Management System, Ecommerce, Payment Processing

CONTACT: Domenico Davirro

EMAIL: domenico@digicommercegroup.com

DMA

COMPANY INFORMATION: DMA, a proudly employee-owned company, has been partnering with many of North America’s largest companies since 1972 to solve their corporate tax challenges. Focusing on six key areas of corporate taxation — property tax, sales/use and commodity tax, state income and franchise tax, tax technology, crown royalties, and unclaimed property — DMA professionals assist companies with minimizing their taxes, enhancing the efficiency of their tax administration through industry-leading technology solutions, and managing their tax compliance obligations.

SERVICES OFFERED: DMA offers many services outside of tax technology, please refer to www.dmainc.com for details. DMA’s tax technology solutions include innovative software and industry-leading services that focus on effective automation of tax processes. DMA's tax technology professionals combine extensive tax knowledge with exceptional technology proficiencies to assist clients with simplifying and maximizing the benefits of tax automation.  

NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES: 101–500

PROGRAMING LANGUAGES SUPPORTED: Java and JRE, Microsoft (.Net, C#, etc.), ABAP

CLIENT TYPE: Small/Medium-Size Business, Enterprise

APPLICATION TYPES SUPPORTED: Customer Resource Management, Enterprise Resource Planning, Order Management System, Ecommerce, Point of Sale; Supplier Management/Accounts Payable Automation

CONTACT: Kate Kenny

EMAIL: kkenny@dmainc.com

Commerce Guys

COMPANY INFORMATION: Commerce Guys is the creator of Drupal Commerce, the open source ecommerce platform powering 60,000+ sites and $1.5+ billion/year in transactions.

SERVICES OFFERED: Commerce Guys offers consulting packages (architecture, systems integration, performance, etc.), development services, and long-term support and development retainers for merchants using Drupal Commerce.

NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES: 1–20

PROGRAMING LANGUAGES SUPPORTED: PHP

CLIENT TYPE: Small/Medium size business; Enterprise

APPLICATION TYPES SUPPORTED: Ecommerce; Subscription/Recurring Billing

CONTACT: Ryan Szrama

EMAIL: ryan@commerceguys.com

Perficient

COMPANY INFORMATION: Perficient offers technology consulting in numerous different platforms and has offices all over the U.S.

SERVICES OFFERED: Perficient offers IT consulting for companies of all sizes. The primary group that works with Avalara is the Oracle ERP group, which has vast experience implementing tax solutions integrated with Oracle ERP, including the interface itself.

NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES: 500+

PROGRAMING LANGUAGES SUPPORTED: Other

CLIENT TYPE: Enterprise

APPLICATION TYPES SUPPORTED: Enterprise Resource Planning

CONTACT: Mike Williamson

EMAIL: Mike.Williamson@perficient.com

Progressive Edge

COMPANY INFORMATION: Progressive Edge has been in business since 1999, specializing in ERP software development.

SERVICES OFFERED: Custom Programming Services for medium size manufacturing firms.

NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES: 1–20

PROGRAMING LANGUAGES SUPPORTED: Microsoft (.Net, C#, etc.)

CLIENT TYPE: Small/Medium size business; Enterprise

APPLICATION TYPES SUPPORTED: Enterprise Resource Planning

CONTACT: Kenneth Roy

EMAIL: kroy@progressive-edge.com

Surprise Highway

COMPANY INFORMATION: A digital marketing and development agency based in Chicago specializing in B2B ecommerce.

SERVICES OFFERED: Building, supporting, and improving websites. Integrations with CRMs and marketing platforms.

NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES: 1–20

PROGRAMING LANGUAGES SUPPORTED: PHP

CLIENT TYPE: Small/Medium size business

APPLICATION TYPES SUPPORTED: Ecommerce; Subscription/Recurring Billing

CONTACT: Jason Siffring

EMAIL: jason@surprisehighway.com