Avalara AvaTax automatically calculates sales tax on all BigCommerce sales using geolocation to map multiple rates and rules to each transaction.

Haven't set up an AvaTax account yet? Just click on Tax in your BigCommerce dashboard and select Avalara.


Features and benefits

Save time

Rates and rules change too frequently to keep up with your own research. Connect to AvaTax and leave sales tax to us.

Sell in more places

AvaTax supports growth for your business, with calculations for 12,000+ U.S. sales tax jurisdictions.

Getting started is easy

We built AvaTax so you can activate it from your BigCommerce store in just a few quick and painless steps.

Getting started with AvaTax

Watch our guided product tour for BigCommerce merchants. You'll learn how to configure settings so AvaTax calculates tax for all of your BigCommerce transactions, and hear tips for getting the most out of AvaTax.

FAQ

AvaTax sends real-time sales tax calculations to BigCommerce using geolocation to map multiple rates and rules to each transaction. Once you activate AvaTax within BigCommerce and set up your company profile, you can configure the setup to fit your unique business requirements for things like:

  • Tax calculation settings for various tax types
  • Exemption settings if you have exempt customers
  • Product taxability settings for what you sell

Avalara provides  a comprehensive Avalara University course designed specifically for BigCommerce merchants to get set up quickly and efficiently on AvaTax. The implementation process takes you through every step to ensure AvaTax works seamlessly in your business. Users will typically:

  • Assign and apply tax schedules to their customers
  • Set up taxability information for their products
  • Set up tax exemptions rules
  • Configure more advanced rules for the solution

Visit Avalara University to get set up on AvaTax for BigCommerce today. 

Want help with returns? Let Avalara automate your sales tax returns and filing.

To order online, log into your Avalara account or request an appointment.

Still have questions about AvaTax and BigCommerce? Learn more at BigCommerce or browse the Avalara Help Center

Yes. AvaTax can manage your sales tax compliance across multiple companies, and even manage the process across complex corporate structures (parent/child companies, etc.). There’s no limit or extra cost for using AvaTax in multiple companies. Note: AvaTax requires users have only one company file open at a time.

AvaTax requires an accurate and complete address in order to calculate the correct tax. If you have the latitude and longitude (U.S. only), AvaTax is also able to calculate tax from that information.

You can select which documents AvaTax should calculate tax for, choosing from estimates, sales orders, invoices, credit memos, and sales receipts.

Yes, AvaTax will calculate sales tax on credit memos.


Avalara AvaTax Cross-Border, for BigCommerce merchants with international sales

From an online shopper’s point of view, a click is a click. But for the seller, international orders bring a host of new considerations and inherent complexity. That’s why we built AvaTax Cross-Border.

Many taxes, one solution

Rather than relying on error-prone manual processes or multiple, siloed tax systems, use AvaTax Cross-Border to calculate VAT, GST, customs duties, and import taxes, as well as sales and use tax.

Learn more
Fewer problems for your buyers

Merchants gain a competitive advantage with AvaTax Cross-Border, because customers know upfront the true cost of their purchases. That means fewer delayed shipments or refused deliveries and fewer painful and costly returns.

Learn more
Real time at the right time

We created this cloud-based solution with BigCommerce to apply tax and duty rates based on the latest local tax rules and global trade regulations in our tax engine. It calculates import taxes and customs duties within milliseconds, right at the point of sale.

Learn more
