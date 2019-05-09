Sales tax software for businesses using BigCommerce
Avalara AvaTax automatically calculates sales tax on all BigCommerce sales using geolocation to map multiple rates and rules to each transaction.
Haven't set up an AvaTax account yet? Just click on Tax in your BigCommerce dashboard and select Avalara.
Set up AvaTax now
Features and benefits
Rates and rules change too frequently to keep up with your own research. Connect to AvaTax and leave sales tax to us.
AvaTax supports growth for your business, with calculations for 12,000+ U.S. sales tax jurisdictions.
We built AvaTax so you can activate it from your BigCommerce store in just a few quick and painless steps.
Getting started with AvaTax
Watch our guided product tour for BigCommerce merchants. You'll learn how to configure settings so AvaTax calculates tax for all of your BigCommerce transactions, and hear tips for getting the most out of AvaTax.
“Having Avalara in place allows us the freedom to focus on our business, not on sales tax management or burdensome maintenance.”
Adam Litvack
Ecommerce Manager at Ganz
FAQ
AvaTax sends real-time sales tax calculations to BigCommerce using geolocation to map multiple rates and rules to each transaction. Once you activate AvaTax within BigCommerce and set up your company profile, you can configure the setup to fit your unique business requirements for things like:
- Tax calculation settings for various tax types
- Exemption settings if you have exempt customers
- Product taxability settings for what you sell
Avalara provides a comprehensive Avalara University course designed specifically for BigCommerce merchants to get set up quickly and efficiently on AvaTax. The implementation process takes you through every step to ensure AvaTax works seamlessly in your business. Users will typically:
- Assign and apply tax schedules to their customers
- Set up taxability information for their products
- Set up tax exemptions rules
- Configure more advanced rules for the solution
Visit Avalara University to get set up on AvaTax for BigCommerce today.
Want help with returns? Let Avalara automate your sales tax returns and filing.
To order online, log into your Avalara account or request an appointment.
Still have questions about AvaTax and BigCommerce? Learn more at BigCommerce or browse the Avalara Help Center.
Yes. AvaTax can manage your sales tax compliance across multiple companies, and even manage the process across complex corporate structures (parent/child companies, etc.). There’s no limit or extra cost for using AvaTax in multiple companies. Note: AvaTax requires users have only one company file open at a time.
AvaTax requires an accurate and complete address in order to calculate the correct tax. If you have the latitude and longitude (U.S. only), AvaTax is also able to calculate tax from that information.
You can select which documents AvaTax should calculate tax for, choosing from estimates, sales orders, invoices, credit memos, and sales receipts.
Yes, AvaTax will calculate sales tax on credit memos.
Get help with returns
You are legally required to file returns after you collect tax. Let Avalara handle your returns and filing automatically.
Learn where to file
Find state-by-state details on how to determine economic nexus (where you have an obligation to collect and file) whether you have a physical storefront, sell online, or both.
Check nexus
Avalara Returns
Staying on top of changing tax rules and filing requirements is a challenge no growing business needs. Avalara offers two great products to get filing and remitting sales tax returns off your to-do list. With TrustFile Returns software or our Managed Returns service, Avalara gets the job done right so you can get back to yours.
Plans start at $24 per month.
Learn More
“We couldn't keep up with manually doing returns. Avalara helped us tremendously.”
Linda Tom
Isilon Systems