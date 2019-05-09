Avalara provides a comprehensive Avalara University course designed specifically for BigCommerce merchants to get set up quickly and efficiently on AvaTax. The implementation process takes you through every step to ensure AvaTax works seamlessly in your business. Users will typically:

Assign and apply tax schedules to their customers

Set up taxability information for their products

Set up tax exemptions rules

Configure more advanced rules for the solution

Visit Avalara University to get set up on AvaTax for BigCommerce today.